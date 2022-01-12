Three horses have died after colliding with vehicles near airport

Three horses have died after they broke out of a field and made their way in the direction of Belfast International Airport last night (Tuesday).

By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:46 am
Updated Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 9:46 am

A total of 10 horses got out of a field in the Ballyrobin Road area, with police closing the road to the airport in both directions.

The animals were filmed wandering through car parks in the vicinity of the airport.

Three of the horses have sadly died as a result of collisions involving vehicles on the stretch of road, police have confirmed.

The horses were seen walking through car parks at the airport. Image: Twitter

Officers removed a number of horses from the carriageway, which was then re-opened.

PSNI enquiries are continuing.

