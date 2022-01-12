Three horses have died after colliding with vehicles near airport

A total of 10 horses got out of a field in the Ballyrobin Road area, with police closing the road to the airport in both directions.

The animals were filmed wandering through car parks in the vicinity of the airport.

Three of the horses have sadly died as a result of collisions involving vehicles on the stretch of road, police have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The horses were seen walking through car parks at the airport. Image: Twitter

Officers removed a number of horses from the carriageway, which was then re-opened.