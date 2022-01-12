Three horses have died after colliding with vehicles near airport
Three horses have died after they broke out of a field and made their way in the direction of Belfast International Airport last night (Tuesday).
A total of 10 horses got out of a field in the Ballyrobin Road area, with police closing the road to the airport in both directions.
The animals were filmed wandering through car parks in the vicinity of the airport.
Three of the horses have sadly died as a result of collisions involving vehicles on the stretch of road, police have confirmed.
Officers removed a number of horses from the carriageway, which was then re-opened.
PSNI enquiries are continuing.