Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have made three arrests following a report of an assault outside a boat club in the Beach Road area of Portballintrae, which is being treated as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

Inspector Armour commented: “At approximately 7.45pm on Monday (3 June) police received a report that an altercation had ensued between a number of men in the pier area concerning a flag that was displayed on a boat. The boat was later set alight and extensively damaged.“Officers attended the scene, and one man required hospital treatment for his injuries.”Inspector Armour confirmed three men, aged 25, 63 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.“The 63-year-old man has since been released on bail, whilst the other two men remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue,” Inspector Armour continued.