Three men arrested following an altercation over a flag displayed on a boat in Co Antrim
Inspector Armour commented: “At approximately 7.45pm on Monday (3 June) police received a report that an altercation had ensued between a number of men in the pier area concerning a flag that was displayed on a boat. The boat was later set alight and extensively damaged.“Officers attended the scene, and one man required hospital treatment for his injuries.”Inspector Armour confirmed three men, aged 25, 63 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.“The 63-year-old man has since been released on bail, whilst the other two men remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue,” Inspector Armour continued.
“We are treating this report as a sectarian-motivated hate crime and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed what happened.“Anyone with any information or who may have mobile, CCTV or other footage can contact police on 101 quoting reference 1651 03/06/24.”Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/