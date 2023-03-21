News you can trust since 1963
Three men to appear in court following the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory in rural County Down

Police have charged three men, aged 32, 24 and 32, with a number of drugs related offences, including cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

By Joanne Knox
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:19 GMT- 1 min read

It follows the discovery of a suspected cannabis factory at a property in the Dromara area on Monday 20 March.

They are expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court today (21 March).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

