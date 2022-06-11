Three new CAFRE Dairy Technology Demonstration Farms appointed

Over the past year the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) organised a series of more than 170 TDF training events at TDFs right across Northern Ireland in the Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Crops, Environmental and Pig sectors with excellent feedback and CAFRE is continuing to take bookings for future visits to all of its TDF farms.

Three new Dairy TDFs have recently been appointed under the theme Feed Efficiency bringing the total number of TDFs appointed to 42.

One of the new Dairy TDF farmers is Kevin McGrade from Co Tyrone who along with his family milks just over 250 cows on heavy land close to Dromore with a target yield of 7000 litres [4.8% BF and 3.70% P] on 1.8tonne of concentrates. Cows are turned out to grass when conditions allow from the 1st February each year and calving begins on 1st September.

Kevin said: “I have always been keen to try and maximise output from grass and forage and we have made great strides in this over the past few years while at the same time increasing cow numbers substantially. I always enjoy discussion with other farmers and I am really looking forward to welcoming groups of farmers on to our farm.”

Details of all the TDFs and how to book a visit are available on the CAFRE website: www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/technology-demonstration-farms/

CAFRE is taking group bookings by email only at the moment: [email protected]