Three receive ASBOs for causing annoyance in Co Antrim
Police have welcomed an outcome at Ballymena Magistrates Court on May 13th to impose a five year Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO) on three individuals who were causing continued annoyance, alarm and distress to the farming community in Co Antrim.
Supt. Michael Simpson said: “This is the culmination of a PSNI led investigation, which was supported by the council and Glenwherry Regeneration Partnership, landowners and farmers in the area. This has been a successful outcome for the Op Lepus initiative, which aimed to tackle local concerns around wildlife crime in the area.
“ASBOs are an important addition to the range of statutory responses already available to tackle anti-social behaviour, in other words, they are another tool in the box of measures at our disposal to tackle this issue. And, in this particular case, it will mean these three individuals are now banned from using this land for any purpose. Police will now have a power of arrest for breach of a court order.”
The PSNI have been working with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), and in particular the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) through its Glenwherry Hill Regeneration Partnership (GHRP)project and other interested parties to raise awareness of the issue.