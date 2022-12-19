Access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland has recently been a serious concern, with up to 51 per cent of medicines supplied to NI at risk of being discontinued from 1 January 2023.

Responding to the extension, British Veterinary Association president, Malcolm Morley, said: “We are delighted that Northern Ireland is set to retain access to essential veterinary medicines from 1 January 2023.

“More than half of all veterinary medicines were at risk of being discontinued, with significant implications for both animal health and welfare and human health.

A three-year extension to the grace period for access to veterinary medicines has been welcomed.

“At the British Veterinary Association, we’ve been pressing the UK government and the EU Commission to find a workable solution to this issue.

“The extension of the grace period is extremely positive, and we welcome a solution which provides ample time to adapt for future compliance.

“Our thanks go to our BVA NI Branch officers, who all worked incredibly hard to help secure a positive resolution to this serious issue. We look forward to working further with all stakeholders to ensure the supply of essential veterinary medicines is maintained not just now, but for the future.”

The Ulster Farmers' Union has also welcomed the extension.

UFU president, David Brown, stated: “With 31 December 2022 only weeks away, it is a huge relief for Northern Ireland’s agriculture industry and pet owners, that a three year long extension to the grace period for veterinary medicines has been granted, albeit for a final time.

“The UFU has been working relentlessly, lobbying the EC negotiating team at the highest level and the national press, to raise the profile of the situation and achieve a solution while concern continued to grow among farmers and all animal owners in NI.

“Credit must also go to Northern Ireland Veterinary Association for their efforts in helping to address this issue. However, it is important to stress this is a temporary fix not a solution.”

Mr Brown continued: “UFU efforts will continue and will focus on achieving a permanent solution to ensure the continued supply of the veterinary medicine portfolio, half of which had been hanging in the balance until this extension was announced.

“The implications of achieving anything less will be hugely damaging for animal health and welfare in NI, and local food production at a time when we need to be sustaining and developing food security to meet the rising demand for food.

“Although the full detail of the extension is not yet known, the UFU will keep working on the matter, with the aim of securing a permanent solution.”

Angela McGowan, Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Northern Ireland Director, added: “The extension to the veterinary medicines grace period will come as a relief to firms and consumers across Northern Ireland – and particularly within our vital agri-food sector.

“UK and EU negotiators have shown pragmatism here, but the extended time must be well-spent in securing a lasting, practical solution to this problem.

“Given the tough economic conditions currently being faced by everyone, businesses are desperate for a period of calm and stability.

“Delivering a negotiated solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol would represent a huge step forward in achieving that goal,” she ended.