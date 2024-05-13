Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets are now available for the 2024 Nuffield Farming Conference, to be held in Belfast on 19-21 November 2024.

The organisation’s flagship event will be held at several iconic locations throughout the city including the Belfast Assembly Rooms, Europa Hotel, and Titanic Belfast.

“Delegates at Belfast 2024 can look forward to a packed agenda covering the length and breadth of UK food, farming, rural and land-based industries,” says Wyn Owen, Chairman of the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust.

“The conference provides the opportunity to explore the future of agriculture, as well as the chance to network and socialise with other forward-thinking individuals from all corners of the industry. Tickets are open to all, and we invite anyone with an interest to join us for this special event.”

Nuffield director, Rupert Alers-Hankey. (Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie)

The three-day agenda features presentations from around 30 Nuffield Scholars, talks from the first ever Next-Gen Scholars, a welcome buffet, local business tours and a formal annual dinner. Tickets to 'Belfast 2024' are not just restricted to Scholars and are available to anyone with an interest in agriculture and associated industries.

The conference includes presentations from Nuffield Farming Scholars based in Northern Ireland, including Dr Jonny Hanson presenting 'Large Carnivore reintroductions to Britain and Ireland: Farmer's perspectives and management options' plus local Next-Gen Scholars Bronagh Dempster, Ewan McCracken, and Kirsten Henry.

For the second year running, AHDB have partnered with Nuffield Farming as the conference's main sponsor. The conference is also supported by Visit Belfast and Northern Ireland’s principal sponsor: Fane Valley.

The Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust website goes live on Tuesday 15 April to allow delegates fully register for the upcoming 2024 Belfast conference.

Nuffield director, Rupert Alers-Hankey, commented: “We are making tremendous progress where the organising of the Belfast conference is concerned. The updating of the Nuffield website represents a keystone development in this regard. In essence, it will allow delegates to book tickets, accommodation and register for all the associated events that will be taking place over a very busy three days In Belfast and on-farm in Northern Ireland.”

He added: “The updated website will also feature relevant information on all the activities planned for the Belfast conference. This includes details on the various receptions that will be hosted, farm visits and the conference dinner.

“Full details of the conference will also be provided. And, of course all relevant information will be updated as we get closer to November.”

The Nuffield representative also highlighted the tremendous co-operation received by the Nuffield management team from the various venues that will be used to host the three day conference. These include: The Presbyterian Assembly Rooms, Titanic Belfast and the Europa Hotel.

He added: “I would like to specifically highlight the tremendous support received from the Visit Belfast organisation.

“Their invaluable assistance has made the job of getting on with the pre-event management so straightforward.”

Sponsorship is a key driver for all Nuffield farming conferences. And, in this regard, Northern Ireland has not come up short: in fact, the very opposite is the case.

Rupert Alers Hankey again: “I can confirm that we will reach our £60,000 sponsorship target for Belfast 2024 over the coming weeks.

“This is tremendous news for the conference and reflects so positively on the work of the committee that has been specifically established to plan the upcoming event.”

Adding to the significance of the Belfast conference has been the decision by the Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust to pilot its Next-Gen scholarships programme in Northern Ireland.

The coming months will see the inaugural scholarship recipients have the opportunity of studying the entire scope of the UK dairy industry. The three very deserving young people are: Bronagh Dempster, from Co Down; Ewan McCracken, also from Co Down and Kirsten Henry from Co Tyrone.

Rupert Alers-Hankey concluded: “The significance of the Next-Gen programme will, of course, be widely profiled at the Belfast conference. We are still seven months out from the big event. However, I am happy to confirm that we are fully on target to deliver a tremendously successful conference.”