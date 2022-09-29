Tier 1 of FBIS Capital is now open for applications

The fourth tranche of Tier 1 of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme - Capital (FBIS-C) will support smaller scale investments to improve the sustainability of farm businesses.

The scheme will support the purchase of equipment and machinery, costing from £5,000 to £30,000, from a list of eligible items.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: “I am pleased to announce the re-opening of Tier 1 FBIS Capital.

Minister Poots is pictured with Tom Wells at Mr Wells’ farm in Moira

“In what has been a very challenging year for our farmers, this fourth tranche is a timely boost for agriculture and horticulture with up to £10million allocated for projects.

“This will build upon the success of the previous tranches of Tier 1, which to date has provided £26million grant support to over 4,000 farmers and growers.”

The DAERA Minister is seeking to assist farm businesses in dealing with the impacts of higher input costs.

He continued: “I want to encourage applications for equipment with the potential to help address increased costs for feed, fuel and fertiliser.

“For that reason, the item marks will be increased for a number of items in this tranche.

“This includes equipment for grassland management, silage quality, feed efficiency, precision farming and related activities, as set out in the scheme guidance.”

Applications for FBIS Capital Tier 1 Tranche 4 must be made by the closing date, 4pm on Friday 11 November 2022.