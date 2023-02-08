Tiger son roars to top of the trade at 16,000gns at Beef Shorthorn spring sale

Topping the trade at 16,000gns was the champion from the pre-sale show, Millerston Ramsay, an April 2021-born roan bull from Andrew Thornber and Daughters. This one had been bought at the foot of his dam, Millerston Augusta Heidi, at the dispersal of the Millerston herd of the late Jack Ramsay.

Sired by the Irish sire Bushypark Tiger, he sold after spirited bidding to the judge from the pre-sale show, Iain Green, for the Corskie herd, Moray.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second best on the day at 14,000gns was Allan Jackson’s Charlesbury Croaghpatrick, a bull bred by Messrs Baird and Park. From the same female family as the 2018 reserve champion at Stirling, this one is by Charlesbury Hill Maker and out of Creaga Jetta, an Irish-bred dam by Ingleton C111. Buying this light roan bull were R L Morris and Partners, Blairgowrie.

Beef Shorthorn champion Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and Daughters.

Following him at 12,000gns was Stonehills Revelation from Geoff and Christopher Riby. This son of Faughhill Ivan is out of Stonehills Lovely, an Uppermill Jefferson daughter and sold to the Horrell family, Peterborough, for the Podehole herd.

Making 11,000gns was Burnside Red Poll from Northern Irish vendors William and Jill McAllister. This May 2021-born bull is by the noted Fearn Godfather and out of Burnside Lovely Hanelle, a Glengoy Frigate daughter. He found a new home with Brian Goddard, Longtown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Close behind that at 10,000gns was the best of the sale from the Meonside herd of David and Thomas Bradley-Farmer. This was Meonside Randango, an Elliot Salute son out of Meonside Miss Ramsden, an Alvie Galahad daughter. Taking this one was Peter Fitzgerald for the Cherryvalley herd, Crumlin, Co Antrim.

A 9000gns call followed that, with this money paid for another Millerston-bred bull, this time, Millerston Ramrod from Duncan MacGregor. Again, by Bushypark Tiger, he is out of Millerston Madeline Jazz, a Meonhill Charlie Chaplin son. Buying him was A and C Farms, Rutland, for the Langham herd.

Meonside Irania Rosebud Raven from D and T Bradley Farmer selling for 5,000gns.

Topping the heifer trade at 5000gns was Meonside Irania Rosebud Raven from David and Thomas Bradley-Farmer, with this May 2021-born roan heifer being by the homebred Meonside King Kong and out of Coldrochie Irania Rosebud, a Knockenjig Foremost daughter. This one headed to Woodbridge, Suffolk, with R W Mann.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richard and Carol Rettie then took 4500gns for Aberdona Rothes Rainbow, a July 2021-born heifer by Tamhorn Glen and out of a dam by Meonhill Charlie Chaplin, Aberdona Rothes Mynah. She had previously been reserve senior female champion at Stars of the Future in November and sold to Northern Ireland, with Leanne Green, Lisburn.

A 4200gns sale came next for another of the Meonside heifers from the Bradley-Farmer duo. This was Meonside Irania Rainbow Roxy, a daughter of DRS Super Mario 42E and out of Coldrochie Irania Rainbow, an LS Zeus daughter. She also headed south to Suffolk with R W Mann.

Then at 4000gns was Mountbenger Rachel from J F Iriving and Son. This Coldrochie Lincoln daughter is out of Mountbenger Gabby, a Chapelton Destiny daughter. Sold carrying to Meonside Nosty, she was bought by A and C Farms, Rutland for the Langham herd.

Burnside Red Bull from William and Jill McAllister selling for 11,000gns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Averages: 59 bulls £5697, 14 heifers £3068 (United Auctions).

Meonside Randango from D and T Bradley Farming selling for 10,000gns.

Podehole Reuben from Harry Horrell selling for 11,000gns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Champion Beef Shorthorn Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and Daughters.