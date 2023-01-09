Will Young became an internet sensation, popping up on FYPs across the globe with his flock of sheep on his Buckinghamshire farm. Now, he will be popping up on TV screens as he arrives in the villa for the winter instalment of ITV’s Love Island.

Having amassed an impressive 1.1M followers on the video sharing site, Will has set his sights on another challenge – finding himself a wife.

"Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife,” he said.

Will, who is 23, also shares snippets of his farming life on Instagram (farmer_will_) where he has gained 119,000 followers.

Winter Love Island kicks off on 16 January with new host, Maya Jama, and a new villa in South Africa.

