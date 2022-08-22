‘Time capsule’ of restored vintage machinery in upcoming pub auction

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 50 years, father-of-six John ‘Sean’ Smith devoted his spare time to restoring vintage machinery and collecting discarded items he had uncovered at farms and auctions, such as classic tractors and ploughs, original village fuel pumps, and long-gone road signs.

His collection, which also includes household items such as oil lamps, earthenware hot water bottles and rare handmade whiskey jars emblazoned with the names of public houses, has been described by the auctioneer organising the sale as an “exceptional snapshot of Irish country history”.

Niall Mullen, of Niall Mullen Antiques, commented: “This is a unique sale,” adding that the vast majority of items for sale were no longer manufactured.

Massey Ferguson 35 tractor, estimated €3,000-€5,000.

“These items will never be brought together again, it truly is a unique time capsule from rural Ireland.

“It is the small things stand out, such as the wonderfully made Tilley lamps, the old-fashioned oil lamps that were used across Ireland to light homes before there was electricity.

“They create a wonderful glow and you can’t get them anymore.”

Mr Mullen, who previously organised auctions of furniture from Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel and the former Central Bank in Dame Street, said this collection was “testament to how things were made back then”.

Pierce tractor seat, estimated €100-€200.

“If you bought a phone a hundred years ago you would still have it,” he added.

Mr Mullen, who spent more than two months photographing and cataloguing each item, said the collection also provided “a snapshot into the past, of how people survived then and survived well”.

Prospective buyers can view the lots online at niallmullenantiques.com, prior to the physical sale which begins at 12 noon on 30 August at McSeasins Pub, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

The collection will also be on display in John’s home at Ballinagh Road, Crossdoney, Co Cavan, for three days from 27 to 29 August, and on the morning of the auction between 9am and 11am.

Dangerous Bends Aheads, estimated €150-€200.

“John died quite suddenly last December, aged 75, and the family decided they wanted to sell the collection in one event,” Mr Mullen explained.

“They have kept a few things for sentimental reasons, but the majority is to be sold in a one-day sale.

“He was very good with machinery as well, and restored the Massey Ferguson and Colt tractors to working order himself.

“He rebuilt the tractors with vintage parts he collected from auctions. Although he had a full-time job, fixing machinery was his passion, and he was a genius at doing so.

W.N Nicholson & Sons Ltd. Newark ‘Patent’ root cutter on original base, estimated €200-€400.

“It’s an exceptionally diverse collection. There would be nothing like it, privately held, anywhere in Ireland,” he concluded.