Tom represents Holstein UK at annual Young Breeders School

Holstein UK selects and sends a team of six young breeder members each year, following a process where each Holstein Young Breeders Club (HYB) throughout the UK nominates two young breeders eligible to attend, explaining the reasons for each nomination.

The nominations are put forward to a panel, with the six lucky candidates being announced in June. Alongside Tom, this year’s team consisted of Hattie Jackson, Lancashire, Jack Wilson, Border and Lakeland, Mark Bryson, Scotland, Izzy Smith, Shropshire and Jo Langley, South West.

The international event, which has been running annually since 1999, is aimed at young people between the ages of 13 and 25. Its main aim is to teach the young breeders to know their cattle better and to optimize selection and preparation for shows. Approximately 150 young breeders attend the event, with teams travelling from all sides of the globe, from Canada, Australia as well as teams from throughout Europe.

Tom prior to heading into the ring for his showmanship class

The five-day event consists of three days training, where the young breeders are introduced and taught the steps it takes in order to select and prepare an animal for a show; washing, making up the bed, feeding, clipping, judging, showmanship and theoretical courses such as marketing, genetics and taking a professional picture.

The final two days of the event see the young people put into practise what they have learnt and compete against each other for the top honours.

Throughout the week, the young breeders are accommodated in families of breeders from the region. Tom stayed with the Wimmer family near to Baelen.

Each team member is provided with a randomly selected calf on the first day of the school and this will be the calf they have for the week to complete the various tasks and competitions.

The team of six members that were selected to attend EYBS to represent the UK

The first two days of the school saw the teams focus on washing, clipping and showmanship. The young members were coached by industry experts which will equip them with a lot of take away tips to benefit their future show preparation techniques.

Day three began with a very interesting talk by Marc Comtois, Comestar Holsteins, Canada. This presentation taught members how to market their herds and livestock, and with the increasing popularity in social media this was invaluable. Marc also provided the members with a judging workshop, before they got underway in the judging competition. The judging competition consisted of two classes; one maiden heifer class and one in-milk class. The in-milk class saw the competitors have to pick the cows with certain best attributes such as best udder, best legs and feet – as well as placing them from first to sixth.

Each member of the team was put to the test in the last two days of the event, scored on areas such as washing, clipping, bedding, showmanship and calf conformation class. There are individual and team prizes up for grabs at the event.

In the showmanship section of the event, Tom placed a very respectable eighth place in an incredibly strong class of 17. The overall champion team was awarded to Italy at the event.

Speaking on his return from the event, Tom said: “I learnt so much during my time at the European Young Breeders School and it will definitely help me when it comes to showing at home. I have made new friends from throughout the world and I hope that I’ll be able to go visit them one day.

“I would like to thank Holstein UK for the opportunity to attend and would also like to thank my hosts for the week who keep me fed and watered, it was much appreciated.”

The European Young Breeders School gives young members an important platform to make contacts and friends throughout Europe and even further afield, with many participants going on to work for renowned famous farms at shows internationally.