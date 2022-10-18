The outstanding array of items, estimated at €300,000, belongs to Tommy Shannon, who is ensuring the unique pieces he has gathered over a lifetime find new homes.

Hundreds of implements, used to tend the land before mechanical equipment revolutionised agriculture in Ireland will also feature in the 1,200-lot sale in Cavan, on 24-25 October.

‘The Tommy Shannon Collection’ includes an item of sentimental value to the 81-year-old - an unrestored 1930s Italian motorbike which, as a young boy, he dreamed of owning one day.

1947 David Brown Cropmaster, estimated €4,000-€6,000. The Tommy Shannon Collection will be auctioned at MacSeains Pub and Golf, Cornafean, Co Cavan at 11am, 24-25 October, or online, at https://www.easyliveauction.com

The collection also features vintage farm machinery, such as a 1947 Field Marshall Series 2 tractor and a 1947 David Brown Cropmaster.

Described as a legendary character, Mr Shannon has accumulated his expertise and impressive catalogue of farm machinery and historical implements over the last 70 years.

Antiques dealer, Niall Mullen, has curated the collection. He commented: “Tommy is a very knowledgeable man. In fact, his knowledge is frightening, I’ve never come across someone with such an encyclopaedic knowledge.

“People can expect to find the prototypes for what we use in our lives every day in Tommy’s collection. He has all the implements and tools that were used to tend the land pre-Industrial Revolution, before mechanical equipment and petrol engines.

Display Trailor and 31 Cast Iron Seats, estimated €1,000-€1,500. The Tommy Shannon Collection goes to auction at MacSeains Pub and Golf, Cornafean, Co Cavan at 11am, 24-25 October, or online, at https://www.easyliveauction.com

“He helped me to catalogue the auction items and was even correcting me on my item descriptions.

“Tommy ran a breaker’s yard for 50 years until 2005. Since then, he has been in engineering works, the products of which will also be for sale in the auction.

“Every single item works unless it specifically says that they are for parts. It is, in its entirety, an incredible collection.

“Tommy has collected enough for two lifetimes entirely by himself, he inherited nothing. He is selling everything: forklifts, steamrollers, generators, JCBs, vintage jerrycans, antique washing machines and his tools.

Antique Washing Machine, estimated €100-200. The Tommy Shannon Collection comes to auction at MacSeains Pub and Golf, Cornafean, Co Cavan at 11am, 24-25 October, or online, at https://www.easyliveauction.com/

“As he worked as a tractor breaker, there are also some particularly unusual tractors.”

Mr Shannon purchased the collected items over the decades, not only because he saw value in them, but also because they intrigued him.

An example is a rare milking can, which he identified as a milking bucket. Its unusual shape protects the milk from being destroyed by preventing the cow’s foot from going into the bucket if it kicks back during milking.

Niall remarked: “That kind of knowledge is priceless, we just run to the shop for a pint of milk now.”

The items can be viewed in the spectacular lakeside setting of Tommy Shannon’s yard in Killeshandra, Co Cavan, from 10am to 6pm, 20-22 October, and 12-6pm on 23 October.

“It is remote Ireland and a very special location. It would make a great place to visit for a day out, there’s even an airstrip. When you drive down the small country road covered in trees, it’s like going into a different world,” Niall added.

Aidan Foley will auction off this extensive collection at 11am on 24-25 October in MacSeains Pub and Golf, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

Bidders can also join online, via https://www.easyliveauction.com/

Full catalogue on https://www.irishcountryhome.com/

