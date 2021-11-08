Tonight’s BBC crime appeals programme to feature Co Down farm

The third episode of Crime NI will be aired on BBC One Northern Ireland tonight, Monday 8th November at 22:35.

This month officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland discuss the details of live major investigations, appealing to the public for help in solving crimes ranging from arson, criminal damage and prolific shoplifting.

The show will feature CCTV footage and reconstructions, including the case of traumatised lorry driver Fra McCaffrey, a series of hardware store thefts and criminal damage of a school in Dunmurry.

Also included in the programme, Superintendent Brian Kee, the Service Rural and Wildlife Crime lead, visited a farm in County Down to promote crime prevention in the rural setting and Inspector Rosie leech, spoke to the Crime NI Team on all things tyre safety.

The third episode is due to be repeated on 9th November at 23:14 on BBC Two NI Northern Ireland. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer for one week following transmission.

The Police are continuing to encourage the public to watch the show and are emphasising the importance of coming forward with information they may have on any appeals featured.

The programme appeals to viewers to contact independent charity Crimestoppers. Any details provided will be recorded 100% anonymously before being shared with detectives on each case. The number to call is 0800 555 111.

Endorsing the programme Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton has said: “The episodes so far have resulted in an increase in the number of calls made to CrimeStoppers.

“We would like to express our gratitude for anyone who has reached out so far and we continue to encourage the public to put forward any information they may have on appeals featured.

“You may not think that the information you have is relevant but it could be the piece of the puzzle that has been missing. You could help us solve these cases and bring those who wish to do harm in our communities to justice.