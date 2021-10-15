Top 10 things a young farmer is most likely to spend their £100 High Street Voucher on

Angela McMullan

1. A month’s supply of Red Bull

It’s a hard life getting up early and going home late, so young farmers can be forgiven for reaching for a can of this caffeinated drink to give them a little ‘pick me up’ – there could be countless acres left to cut, plough, spray, harvest....

2. Grassmen clothing

Who doesn’t love a Grassmen hoodie? Indeed, Grassmen have released various lines of clothing with some very important messages on them, like looking after your mental health, ‘Now We’re Talking’, or just good old fashioned support for the industry, ‘No Farmers. No Food. No Future’. They’ve even released a ‘fleece gilet’, if you please.

3. Socks

Everybody loves a good pair of socks. When you are on your feet all day, chasing after the cows that have broken out again, you want to feel comfortable. A good thick pair are preferable at this time of year - there’s nothing worse than cold feet – and you can find these at your local agricultural store. You could also buy yourself a pair of socks made from 100 per cent wool, they will be perfect all year round. They will keep your toes cool in the summer and lovely and warm come the winter.

4. A branded boiler suit/overalls

Maggie Steele Enjoyed living in the country like never before!! (No need to avoid cars!!!)

You can’t be seen driving your Massey, unless you’re in the official boiler suit! Likewise, a John Deere driver, Case, Fendt, New Holland...you get the idea. You can stay clean while matching your machine.

5. Dealer boots

There are many brands of boots on the market and any young farmer will know these suffer from a lot of wear and tear. So, it’s fair to say that a new pair of boots will be high on the shopping list! Mack boots are a popular choice, or if you want to treat your feet, you could splash out on a pair of Joseph Cheaney Super Hamptons, these will take you from yard to dance floor!

6. Fairfax and Favor

This one is really for the ladies. Admittedly, your voucher isn’t going to stretch too far when you arrive at the Fairfax checkout. But, if you’ve been saving hard for a pair of those Regina boots (with the interchangeable tassels!) or a nice bag, this voucher could be a great help! When you’ve been up to your elbows in muck all day, it’s nice to have a bit of luxury to change into for a night out!

7. Clean Boggin’

Yes, it’s Grassmen again, but this time it’s Grassmen for your machines, because they do become, Clean Boggin’. This stuff, which includes livery enhancers and wax, makes tractors look like they’ve just come out of the showroom and you can use it on anything (within reason!). You might stock up on a few other cleaning supplies while you’re at it...Chrome Pink, Green, Chrome Window etc.

8. Dickies

File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. According to an economic think tank, public spending continues to be increasingly allocated to providing healthcare and pensions. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Sunday November 17, 2019. The Institute of Fiscal Studies said in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and associated recession, Government borrowing soared to more than 10% of national income. See PA story POLITICS IFS. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Every young farmer needs robust workwear and Dickies will always provide! From work trousers - it’s always good to have extra pockets to lose things in - to shirts, right down to the socks, there’s endless choice there! They even have a range of shorts perfect for silage season, if you wanted to plan ahead for next year.

9. Wellies

Another staple in a farmer’s wardrobe (although, if you actually keep them in your wardrobe you need to have a serious word with yourself!). There are more wellington boots to choose from than you can shake a stick at. You’ve got your high-end boot, like the Le Chameau, or you could just buy a pair of basic Dunlop’s and spend the rest of your voucher on something else from this list.

10. Waterproof trousers

No self-respecting farmer of any age can be without a pair of waterproof trousers – it’s a wet and messy job! Again, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to brands, but Berghaus do a lovely little pair that will tick all the boxes when it comes to what you expect from a good pair of waterproofs.