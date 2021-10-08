Top dollar for the Killans Flock

Shaune Duggan Drumard Hill claims the Farmware champion rosette from judge Robert Calvin at the recent show and sale in Swatragh.

Almost halfway through this year’s sale season demand for pedigree Texel rams continues with breeders hitting a top price of 800gns and seeing consistent sale prices and averages.

A large crowd gathered for the pre-sale judging under Robert Calvin, Ballyhivistock and with generous sponsorship from Farmware. The Club extend their thanks to both for supporting the event.

Leading the way early in the evening was the top priced Shearling Ram at 800gns from Stephen Etherson, Killans Flock, with Springwell Donaghadee purchased last year as a stock ram. He is a Derrylahan Big Balls son out of a dam sired by Thornville Alberto and stood 4th in the judge’s shearling ram line-up.

Judge Robert Calvin hands over the Farmware Reserve Champion rosette to Colin Gregg Kildowney Flock at the recent show and sale in Swatragh.

Coming in close behind was another shearling ram exhibited by Sean McCloskey who was Mr Calvins’s pick of the evening standing first in the shearling ram class pre-sale show. Glenroe Dazzler, a Cross Bernard son on of a Charben Yankee Boy sired mother he moved home for 770gns.

From the same pen Mr McCloskey pocketed 670gns for this rams penmate, Glenroe Dynamite, an Auldhouseburn Crackerjack son out of another Charben Yankee Boy sired dam. Next to hit the top prices and securing the top price of the evening for a ram lamb was Mr Calvin’s Champion. From Shaune Duggan’s Drummard Hill pen, Drummard Hill Enforcer, a Toshs Del Boy son out of a Springwell Viera dam saw the hammer drop at 770gns. Sean Hamill, Donalds View, was next to enjoy some sale success with Easipeasie, a Fairywater Columbo son out of a Sandelford Wolverine sired dam selling for 640gns.

The cash returned to Stephen Etherson’s Killans pen for demand for ram lambs with Killans Explorer selling for 630gns. He is a Knock Yardsman son out of a ewe by Ballynahone White Gold. This lamb’s penmate, Killans Eye Catcher, which stood 5th in Mr Calvin’s line up in the pre-sale show moved home for 600gns, another Yardsman son this time out of a Tamnamoney Young Willie McBride sired dam. Taking 620gns for a Shearling Ram was McKinney Bros, Heathmount, for Heathmount Detroit, a Deveronvale Braveheart son out of a Hexel Yukon Gold dam. Mr Calvin’s 3rd place choice in the shearlings sold for 610gns, Drumiel Dirty Harry, an Arkle Best Bet son out of a dam by Drumgooland Attitude from Kieran McAfee’s Drumiel pen. Coming in close behind for the money was Robert McGill with another shearling, Mallandeevan Dominator, a Rowandale Blitzer son out of a Haddo YoYo sired ewe at 600gns.

The sale saw a high clearance of 96% and an average of 474gns for 51.

Pre-Sale Farmware Championship

Shearling Rams: 1st Sean McCloskey Glenroe; 2nd Robert McGill Mallandeevan; 3rd Kieran McAfee Drumiel; 4th Stephen Etherson Killans; 5th Stephen Etherson Killans

Ram Lambs: 1st Shaune Duggan Drumard Hill; 2nd Colin Gregg Kildowney; 3rd Richard Henderson Ballynahone; 4th Dessie Tosh Toshs; 5th Stephen Etherson Killans; 6th William Cubbitt Long Mountain

Champion: Shaune Duggan Drumard Hill

Reserve: Colin Gregg Kildowney

Other leading prices: R Magowan 590gns ; McKinney Bros 570gns; 480gns; 470gns; 450gns ; S Etherson 580gns; M McFeely 520gns; C Gregg 550gns; 460gns; J Wilkinson 500gns; 520gns; 480gns; R Henderson 550gns; R Strawbridge 520gns; 460gns; 450gns; S McAuley 450gns

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin 15th October and Ballymena 18th October.