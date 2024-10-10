Gerry White of award-winning Jawbox Gin in Belfast.

BELFAST-based Drinksology Kirker Greer, which includes Jawbox Gin in its brands, and all associated companies, is now a Certified B Corporation after achieving an assessment score of 84.8.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious certification recognises the company's commitment to social and environmental responsibility and its dedication to balancing purpose with commercial growth.

B Corp certification is awarded to businesses that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By undergoing a comprehensive assessment process, Drinksology Kirker Greer has demonstrated its dedication to creating a positive impact on its employees, community, and the planet.

“Becoming B Corp Certified has been a major ambition for us, and it was important that every one of our companies and brands was included,” said Steven Pattison, chief executive of Drinksology Kirker Greer.

“The assessment process was comprehensive, evaluating our social and environmental performance across a range of areas, measuring our progress and identifying areas for improvement.

“In addition to external assessment areas, B Corp also focuses on our contributions to our employees’ financial security, health and safety, wellness, career development, engagement, and satisfaction – areas that have been front and centre since Richard and I started the business in 2009.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe that businesses have a responsibility to use their power for good,” said Ryan McFarland, chief commercial & strategy officer of Drinksology Kirker Greer. “B Corp certification is a way for us to demonstrate our commitment to this principle.

“By joining a growing community of for-profit companies that are committed to using business as a ‘force for good,’ we are taking a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and equitable future.”

By achieving B Corp certification, Drinksology Kirker Greer has not only demonstrated its commitment to social and environmental responsibility but has also positioned itself as a leader in the industry. The company is committed to continuing its efforts to create a positive impact and contribute to a more sustainable future.