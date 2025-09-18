Top Irish distributor signs up three local food and drink firms

Sysco Ireland has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with County Armagh-based Long Meadow Cider, expanding its portfolio of locally produced food and drink brands.

Under the deal, Sysco will act as the sole distributor of Long Meadow’s award-winning pure and sparkling apple juices, along with its apple cider vinegar, making the products available to more than 11,000 customers nationwide.

The move follows a series of recent portfolio additions by Sysco, including Forest Feast, the plant-based snacking brand also from Co. Armagh, and Maine 1949, Ballymoney, a new premium range from QuenchCo Ltd., the company behind one of Northern Ireland’s best-known soda names.

Mark Lee, chief executive of Sysco Ireland, said: “We are delighted to introduce these three distinctive producers to the Sysco Ireland portfolio, further strengthening our offering to our customers.

Catherine McKeever of Long Meadow Cider at Loughgall. Sysco is now distributing the company’s products.

“The new partnerships with Long Meadow Cider, Forest Feast, and QuenchCo Ltd. underscore our continued commitment to championing exceptional local brands who share our values around sustainability quality, innovation, and authenticity.”

A family business rooted in three generations of orchard farming, Long Meadow Cider has built its reputation on tradition, sustainability, and quality.

Alannah McKeever, tourism and sales executive at the company, said: “Working with Sysco marks an exciting new chapter for our family business.

“Everything we do is rooted in family, tradition, and a real passion for quality. To have that recognised and backed by a company like Sysco is incredibly encouraging.

“Together, we’re growing something special and we can’t wait to see where this journey takes us.”

Forest Feast, known for its “globally inspired, locally crafted” snacks, joins Sysco at a time of rising consumer demand for natural, indulgent options.

Odhran Magee, national account executive, said: “Our Forest Feast snacks are growing +42 percent year-on-year.

“We are delighted to partner with Sysco who have an unrivalled reach across the Island of Ireland delivering to thousands of customers every day.”

Meanwhile, QuenchCo Ltd. has reintroduced its Maine brand as Maine 1949, offering premium glass-bottled sodas free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives.

Founder Luke Harkness said the rebrand aims to make the nostalgic brand scalable and timeless.

Long Meadow Cider, Forest Feast, and selected Maine 1949 products are now available for order through Sysco Ireland