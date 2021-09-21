Top notch Border Leicesters for sale

Thomas Harkin, J Thompson and Sons, sponsors of the Border Leicester show and sale on Monday 27th September in Ballymena Livestock Market

They run a closed flock of 440 breeding ewes and run over 130 dry ewe lambs for replacements.

The flock is made up of Blackface, Greyface and Suffolk ewes with a small flock of Pedigree Border Leicesters being established in 2017.

William said: “I have always had an interest in Border Leicester’s since I was young. I vaguely remember my father using them when I was in primary school and always enjoyed Harold Dickey showing them at our local agricultural show.

William and John Semple, Gortnagross, Dungiven ram lambs for the Border Leicester show and sale Monday 27th September in Ballymena Livestock Market

“We decided to start reintroducing Border rams to Gortnagross back in 2015 to put over our Blackface ewes. After buying Greyface hoggets from Aghanloo sheep sale we found the Greyface ewe was an excellent and attentive mother, could rear twin Suffolk lambs easily with a plentiful supply of milk. She held her mouth well generally getting another year more than the other breeds we had, and with very little problems with mastitis. We found the Greyface ewe is a hard ewe to beat so the decision was made to breed our own.

“Our Greyface lambs are reared on the hill from four weeks old until weaning and any ewe lambs retained for keeping are wintered on the hill until May. These hardy sheep can cope with the tough conditions and rough grazing well.

“In the last couple of years, we have experimented with crossing our Suffolk ewes with the Border rams and we are very pleased with the results. With big strong lambs being born with very little assistance and plenty of get up and go.

“This cross brings a very flashy and eye catching ewe lamb with a body to back it up. We were even surprised by how easily the ram lambs finished and this year all our Suffolk ewes will be going out to Border tups.

Seamus Mullan, Fane Valley Stores, sponsors of the Border Leicester show and sale on Monday 27th September in Ballymena Livestock Market

“After starting our pedigree flock of Border Leicesters with three ewe lambs, there will be 10 ewes for the ram this autumn and I am looking forward to this being my first year showing in the Ulster Ram Breeders Association sale of Pedigree Border Leicesters.

“Border Leicesters will have an important role to play at Gortnagross both with Pedigrees and commercially for many years to come.”

The Ulster Ram Breeders’ Association Border Leicester show and sale takes place this year on Monday 27th September in Ballymena Livestock Market with one aged ram, 12 shearling rams, 33 ram lambs, 17 ewes and nine ewe lambs it’s a sale not to be missed.