Top post in NI filled by Nature Friendly Farming Network

The Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) has appointed Jonathan Pinnick as a member of their Northern Ireland team after an award from Esmée Fairbairn Foundation secured the post for three years

Mr Pinnick will be integral in working closely with nature-friendly farmers to amplify a strong voice in farming policy discussions.

Jenny Dadd, funding manager at Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, commented: “At Esmée Fairbairn Foundation we understand the need to restore biodiversity to tackle both the climate and the nature crises that we face, but we also care about communities - many of which are underpinned by farming. NFFN is a fresh face and represent an exciting time in farming. They’ve had a big impact in a short time and being led by farmers for farmers has been key to that. We’re delighted that our support will help to get NFFN to the next level in Northern Ireland and we look forward to working in partnership as nature and people champions together.

The NFFN’s vision is for a sustainable food and farming system which is good for farmers, good for nature and good for the climate. They want to see systems of farming that sustain and restore farmland biodiversity, protect the natural resources of soil, air and water that farming itself depends on, at the same time as producing plentiful healthy food.

Michael Meharg, Lough Neagh farmer and Co-ordinator of Lough Neagh Environmental Farm Group Projects with Irish Moiled Cattle grazing within Lough Neagh Environmental Group Project

NFFN NI chair Michael Meharg commented: “At the NFFN, we want to see the sector achieve balance with nature and food production, through systems that provide fair income and employment for farmers and other workers in rural areas. Farming has the potential to contribute to a diverse rural economy, where biodiversity and climate mitigation are at the core of farming practices. We very much welcome Jonathan to the team and look forward to how his role will help drive our vision forward.”

Mr Pinnick has a wealth of experience working in agriculture and conservation, having spent four years working alongside crofters and farmers in the Shetland Islands as an Agricultural Officer for the Scottish Government. In this role, he helped to develop conservation grazing plans as part of an agri-environment scheme. More recently, he has been working with farmers around Upper Lough Erne in County Fermanagh as a monitoring officer for the RSPB’s Curlew LIFE species recovery project.

Jonathan Pinnick, NFFN NI sustainable farming lead, said: “The next 12 months will be a crucial period for NFFN as we seek to build on successes achieved to date. Recognition of the urgent need to combat the twin threats of biodiversity loss and climate change has never been greater and we now need to see Northern Ireland government commit to delivering ambitious, transformational future agricultural policies. NFFN NI hopes to play an influential role in achieving this key objective.”