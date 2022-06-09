Top price of 2000gns for Holstein bull at Kilrea

All types of calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Kilrea Mart

Bull calves

Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £500, £280; Claudy farmer, Simmental £430, Belgian Blue £360, Belted Galloway £270; Portglenone farmer, Belgian Blue £420, Aberdeen Angus £245; Magherafelt farmer, Limousin £400, £300; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £370, Hereford £365; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £370; Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £365; Articlave farmer, Simmental £360, Friesian £330, Belgian Blue £245, Friesian £240; Londonderry Farmer, Aberdeen Angus £345, £300, £260; Londonderry farmer, Limousin £320; Ahoghill farmer, Charolais £305; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £260, £215; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £245, Aberdeen Angus £220; Bushmills farmer, Blonde d’Aquitaine £235, Aberdeen Angus £205; Ahoghill farmer, Aberdeen Angus £220; Maghera farmer, Friesian £220, £200 and Swatragh farmer, Friesian £220.

Heifer calves

Maghera farmer, Charolais £550, £490, Simmental £450, Aberdeen Angus £360; Armoy farmer, Belgian Blue £485; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £420; Ahoghill farmer, Charolais £385; Glarryford farmer, Limousin £360, £330, Belgian Blue £325, £315; Londonderry farmer, Aberdeen Angus £335, £310, Limousin £215; Ahoghill farmer, Belgian Blue £315, Aberdeen Angus £295; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £290, £240; Portglenone farmer, Aberdeen Angus £290, Belgian Blue £280; Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £265, £260; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £245, Aghadowey farmer, Friesian £220; Bushmills farmer, Blonde d’Aquitaine £215, Aberdeen Angus £210 and Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade. More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £330. Good demand for thick types. Young Friesian calves needed.

Weanlings/suckler calves (60)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental beef bred types, Friesian cross types and Friesian and Holstein lumps.

Weanlings to top of £670 and 236 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A good entry of 600 on Monday 6th June met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand.

Lambs sold to £6.37 per kg and to top of £146.50.

Fat ewes sold to £170.

Ewes and lambs sold to £196.

Lambs (450)

Limavady farmer, 23k £146.50 (637); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £139 (632); Cookstown farmer, 21.5k £135 (628); Kilrea farmer, 20k £125 (625); Coleraine farmer, 23k £143.50 (624); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £130 (619); Castlerock farmer, 22k £135 (614); Garvagh farmer, 21k £129 (614); Moneymore farmer, 23.5k £144 (613); Aghadowey farmer, 21k £128.50 (612); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £128.50 (612); Ballymena farmer, 23.5k £143.50 (611); Ballymoney farmer, 21k £128 (610), 20.5k £125 (610); Claudy farmer, 20k £122 (610), 20k £120 (600); Kilrea farmer, 20.5k £125 (610), 21k £128 (610); Macosquin farmer, 21k £128 (610); Rasharkin farmer, 23.5k £143 (609); Ballymena farmer, 24k £145.50 (606); Upperlands farmer, 18.5k £112 (605); Bendooragh farmer, 24k £145 (604); Limavady farmer, 23.5k £143 (604) and Macosquin farmer, 22.5k £136 (604).

Heavy spring lambs to: Ballymoney farmer, 25k £146; Rasharkin farmer, 26k £144; Ballymoney farmer, 24.5k £144; Garvagh farmer, 24.5k £143; Glarryford farmer, 28k £142; Macosquin farmer, 24.5k £142 and Kilrea farmer, 26k £140.

Fat ewes (150) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Good entry of ewes to £170.

More ewes needed.

A good entry of dairy on Tuesday 7th June to a top price of 2000gns for a Holstein bull.

Downpatrick farmer, Holstein bulls to 2000gns and Coleraine farmer, Holstein bull to £1880.

More stock required weekly

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

A good entry of 250 on Wednesday 8th June at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand.

Steers sold to £1330, heifers sold to £1540.

Fat cows and bulls sold to £1730.

Fat cows: 85 on offer, flying trade.

Portglenone farmer, 530k Simmental £1240 (234), 450k Limousin £1000 (222), 520k Simmental £1120 (215), 400k Limousin £850 (213), 340k Simmental £660 (194); Claudy farmer, 720k Limousin £1670 (232), 540k Charolais £1190 (220); Portglenone farmer, 520k Simmental £1200 (231); Castledawson farmer, 530k Limousin £1200 (226), 760k Charolais £1700 (224), 800k Montbeliarde £1730 (216), 710k Simmental £1520 (214), 840k Montbeliarde £1680 (200); Bushmills farmer, 710k Limousin £1600 (225), 670k Charolais £1500 (224), 650k Limousin £1440 (222), 760k Charolais £1680 (221), 750k Limousin £1530 (204); Ballymoney farmer, 700k Simmental £1570 (224), 540k Belgian Blue £1100 (204); Garvagh farmer, 630k Aberdeen Angus £1410 (224), 470k £800 (170); Bendooragh farmer, 650k Fleckvieh £1440 (222); Ballymoney farmer, 720k Limousin £1570 (218); Toomebridge farmer, 730k Charolais £1560 (214); Crumlin farmer, 600k Shorthorn dairy £1260 (210), 560k Simmental £1080 (193), 600k Friesian £1150 (192), 670k £1150 (172); Kilrea farmer, 550k Limousin £1140 (207); Portglenone farmer, 680k Aberdeen Angus £1410 (207); Swatragh farmer, 740k Belgian Blue £1400 (189); Antrim farmer, 730k Holstein £1350 (185), 750k £1390 (185); Dunloy farmer, 830k Fleckvieh £1490 (180); Glarryford farmer, 750k Limousin £1340 (179); Magherafelt farmer, 760k Holstein £1340 (176), 720k £1260 (175); Portglenone farmer, 680k Friesian £1190 (175); Kilrea farmer, 640k Belgian Blue £1110 (173); Finvoy farmer, 670k Holstein £1150 (172) and Cookstown farmer, 550k Limousin £940 (171).

Suckler stock: Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue heifer with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1670 and Kilrea farmer, springing Belgian Blue heifer in calf Aberdeen Angus to £1140.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers

Limavady farmer, 310k Charolais £880 (284), 350k £950 (271), 320k £860 (269), 300k £800 (267); Macosquin farmer, 520k Limousin £1480 (281), 570k £1540 (270); Garvagh farmer, 430k Limousin £1200 (279), 460k £1140 (248), 390k £940 (241), 420k £970 (231); Ballymena farmer, 410k Charolais £1120 (273), 400k Simmental £1050 (263), 390k Charolais £980 (251), 380k £850 (224); Knockloughrim farmer, 540k Limousin £1440 (267), 430k £1140 (265), 480k £1260 (263), 490k £1280 (261), 500k £1300 (260), 510k £1310 (257), 430k £1090 (254), 530k £1330 (251), 470k £1150 (245), 500k £1200 (240); Limavady farmer, 290k Simmental £750 (259), 300k Limousin £770 (257), 430k Simmental £1040 (242), 440k £1020 (232), 420k Charolais £970 (231), 500k Simmental £1140 (228), 510k £1160 (228), 350k £760 (217), 430k £930 (216), 420k Limousin £890 (212); Aghadowey farmer, 290k Limousin £740 (255), 270k £650 (241), 350k £830 (237), 300k £700 (233); Londonderry farmer, 440k Limousin £1120 (255), 480k £1200 (250), 400k £930 (233), 330k £740 (224); Garvagh farmer, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1350 (246), 480k £1150 (240); Kilrea farmer, 610k Limousin £1500 (246), 670k Charolais £1520 (227), 620k £1400 (226), 670k £1470 (219); Finvoy farmer, 290k Limousin £700 (241); Kilrea farmer, 220k Limousin £520 (236), 320k £720 (225); Ballymoney farmer, 520k Aberdeen Angus £1210 (233), 500k £1100 (220); Rasharkin farmer, 330k Simmental £770 (233); Ballymoney farmer, 520k Hereford £1200 (231); Ballymoney farmer, 480k Limousin £1090 (227), 440k £890 (202); Bellaghy farmer, 530k Hereford £1150 (217) and Ballymoney farmer, 470k Aberdeen Angus £980 (209).

Steers

Kilrea farmer, 420k Limousin £1270 (302), 410k £1210 (295), 450k £1310 (291), 430k £1190 (277); Limavady farmer, 310k Limousin £900 (290), 260k £710 (273), 440k £1030 (234), 320k ££750 (234), 330k £770 (233); Aghadowey farmer, 300k Limousin £840 (280), 320k £850 (266); Limavady farmer, 450k Simmental £1220 (271), 340k Charolais £880 (259), 450k £1060 (236); Limavady farmer, 340k Belgian Blue £910 (268); Garvagh farmer, 430k Limousin £1100 (256), 500k £1280 (256), 410k £1040 (254), 490k £1240 (253), 460k £1130 (246); Ballymoney farmer, 400k Limousin £960 (240), 450k £1030 (229), 570k Charolais £1290 (226), 450k Limousin £990 (220), 460k Hereford £970 (211), 430k Limousin £900 (209), 460k £930 (202); Ballymoney farmer, 540k Limousin £1280 (237), 510k Hereford £1170 (229), 580k £1330 (229); Garvagh farmer, 380k Limousin £890 (234), 420k £920 (219); Dunloy farmer, 320k Par £700 (219); Ballymoney farmer, 420k Hereford £910 (217); Bellaghy farmer, 520k Hereford £1090 (210);Cullybackey farmer, 540k Hereford £1170 (217), 520k Aberdeen Angus £1080 (208), 530k Limousin £1070 (202), 500k Belgian Blue £1000 (200); Glarryford farmer, 250k Aberdeen Angus £515 (206) and Kilrea farmer, 650k Holstein £1330 (205).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.