Trade was lively around the ring and online with plenty of top quality, strong, forward cattle on offer.

Forward Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg with continental cattle selling from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg.

Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg, with a top price of €2530 for an 885kgs Aberdeen Angus bullock.

Livestock Markets

Lighter cattle also met a great trade selling from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.

Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1990/head.

Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1050 to €1070 over the weight.

Beef bullocks - €820 to €1645 over the weight.

Store bullocks - €565 to €1225 over the weight.

Beef heifers - €675 to €1180 over the weight.

Store heifers - €350 to €800 over the weight.

Next cattle sale Thursday 12th January 2023.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.