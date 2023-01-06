Top price of €2530 paid for an Aberdeen Angus bullock at Raphoe
There was a great entry for the first sale of 2023.
Trade was lively around the ring and online with plenty of top quality, strong, forward cattle on offer.
Forward Friesian cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg with continental cattle selling from €2.80/kg to €3.30/kg.
Aberdeen Angus cattle sold from €2.40/kg to €3.20/kg, with a top price of €2530 for an 885kgs Aberdeen Angus bullock.
Lighter cattle also met a great trade selling from €2.80/kg to €3.60/kg.
Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.30/kg.
Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €3.40/kg.
Fat cows sold from €800/head to €1990/head.
Top class bulls over 600kgs - €1050 to €1070 over the weight.
Beef bullocks - €820 to €1645 over the weight.
Store bullocks - €565 to €1225 over the weight.
Beef heifers - €675 to €1180 over the weight.
Store heifers - €350 to €800 over the weight.
Next cattle sale Thursday 12th January 2023.
Regular sales
Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.
Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.
Sales also available via MartBids App.