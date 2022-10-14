Top price of £1230 paid for suckler calves at Saintfield
Good entry of calves at Friday's sale sold to a super demand.
Top price of £1230 for a 400kg Charolais bullock calf - £3.08ppk.
Other bullock calves sold to £3.89ppk - 260kg £1010 for a Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £3.33ppk for a Charolais - 300kg £1000.
Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1230, 370kg £1085, 330kg £1040, Lisburn producer Blonde d'Aquitaine bullocks 440kg £1230, 400kg £1130, 400kg £1060, 380kg £970, Hillsborough producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £1210, 350kg £1120, 340kg £1085, 340kg £1040, Charolais heifers 350kg £1050, 320kg £965, 280kg £910, Loughinisland producer Charolais bullocks 400kg £1200, 360kg £1190, 300kg £1100, 300kg £1080, 300kg £1060, 300kg £1040, 300kg £1000, Charolais heifers 300kg £1000, 300kg £980, 340kg £980, 250kg £880, 260kg £880, Crumlin producer Charolais bullocks 450kg £1200, 400kg £1070, Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 440kg £1170, 370kg £1100, 280kg £840, 300kg £840, Greyabbey producer Limousin bulls 360kg £1160, 390kg £1160, 350kg £1010, 300kg £950, 320kg £950, 310kg £940, 320kg £940, 300kg £920, 300kg £910, Loughinisland producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1160, 340kg £1080, 260kg £1010, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 340kg £1105, 340kg £1095, 320kg £1060, 320kg £1040, 310kg £1000, 290kg £930, Charolais heifers 310kg £930, 300kg £905, 280kg £840, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 330kg £1065, 330kg £1050, 310kg £980, Limousin heifer 320kg £950, Carryduff producer Limousin bullocks 310kg £1040, 350kg £960, 290kg £900, 250kg £860, Dromore producer Simmental bulls £350kg £1040, 330kg £1000, 310kg £980, 310kg £955, Simmental heifers 320kg £1020, 320kg £1000, 300kg £960, Carryduff producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 350kg £1045, 350kg £1030, 340kg £1020, 320kg £980 and Downpatrick producer Limousin bullocks 330kg £1030, 300kg £960, 300kg £940, 300kg £930, 300kg £910, 260kg £860.