Top price of £1561 paid for Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at Saintfield Mart

Minister Poots opens £2.7million support scheme for farmers impacted in 2017 flooding

Holstein NI charity auction raises in excess of £28,000 for two causes

Records tumble as prices soar at the Dungannon Charollais Sheep Premier

RUAS details requirements for entry to this year’s Balmoral Show

Leading prices: Crumlin producer Hereford bulls £400, £360, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue heifers £375, £355, Belgian Blue bull £375, Portaferry producer Limousin bulls £330, £315, £300, Limousin heifers £305, £290 twice, Crossgar producer Hereford bulls £310, £300, £285, Hereford heifer £290, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £300, £285 twice, £280, Aberdeen Angus heifers £290, £270, young Friesian bulls £120, £110, £95, £80, Saintfield producer Limousin bulls £300, £280 and young Friesian bulls £105, £100, £90, £85.

Dropped calves: Sold to a top of £400 for a Hereford bull.

Heifers: 60 sold to £1300 for a 540kg Charolai (240).

Bullocks: 70 sold to £1500 for a 610kg Charolais (245).

Cows sold to £1482 for a 780kg Char, £190 per 100kg.

Fat cattle: Almost 100 fats sold to £1561 for a 970kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, £161 per 100kg.

Top price of £1561 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull.