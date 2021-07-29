Top price of £1561 paid for Blonde d’Aquitaine bull at Saintfield Mart
Good entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to a firm trade resulting in 100% clearance.
Top price of £1561 for a Blonde d’Aquitaine bull.
Fat cattle: Almost 100 fats sold to £1561 for a 970kg Blonde d’Aquitaine bull, £161 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1482 for a 780kg Char, £190 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Blonde d’Aquitaine bull 970kg £161 £1561, Downpatrick producer Hereford bull 1020kg £145 £1479, Comber producer Char Cow 780kg £190 £1482, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 800kg £182 £1456, 680kg £205 £1394, Newtownards producer Limousin cows 750kg £188 £1410, 710kg £184 £1306, Downpatrick producer Simmental cow 810kg £172 £1393, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus cows 830kg £164 £1361, 780kg £168 £1310, Holywood producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 660kg £201 £1326, 620kg £200 £1240, 600kg £195 £1170, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 840kg £151 £1268, 810kg £145 £1175, 740kg £156 £1155, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 780kg £158 £1232, 740kg £149 £1102, 670kg £150 £1005, Saintfield producer Friesian cows 720kg £142 £1022, 680kg £138 £938, Belfast producer Friesian cows 700kg £140 £980, 660kg £145 £957, 670kg £137 £917.
Bullocks: 70 sold to £1500 for a 610kg Charolais (245).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 610kg £1500, 580kg £1445, Strangford producer Belgian Blues 680kg £1450, 670kg £1400, 640kg £1370, 640kg £1360, 600kg £1300, 600kg £1290, 600kg £1250, Newtownards producer Limousins 630kg £1300, 600kg £1230, 550kg £1200, 530kg £1185, 550kg £1180, 560kg £1140, Ballygowan producer Charolais 500kg £1255, 500kg £1235, 470kg £1200, 460kg £1185, Carryduff producer Montbeliarde 600kg £1220, Bangor producer Herefords 530kg £1190, 550kg £1135, 530kg £1110, 510kg £1105, Downpatrick producer Limousins 520kg £1140, 470kg £1100, 480kg £1100, 400kg £1090, 400kg £1025, Portaferry producer Limousins 520kg £1140, 450kg £1060, 400kg £1050, 410kg £1050, 380kg £1000, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 520kg £1115, 450kg £1040, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 400kg £1035, 380kg £980, 350kg £900 and Crossgar producer Charolais 310kg £960, 300kg £905, 280kg £875, 280kg £870.
Heifers: 60 sold to £1300 for a 540kg Charolai (240).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 540kg £1300, 500kg £1205, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1290, Lisburn producer Limousins 490kg £1200, 470kg £1160, Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg £1100, 470kg £1055, 450kg £1030, 490kg £1005, 450kg £1000 and Comber producer Limousins 400kg £930, 380kg £900, 320kg £835.
Dropped calves: Sold to a top of £400 for a Hereford bull.
Leading prices: Crumlin producer Hereford bulls £400, £360, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blue heifers £375, £355, Belgian Blue bull £375, Portaferry producer Limousin bulls £330, £315, £300, Limousin heifers £305, £290 twice, Crossgar producer Hereford bulls £310, £300, £285, Hereford heifer £290, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £300, £285 twice, £280, Aberdeen Angus heifers £290, £270, young Friesian bulls £120, £110, £95, £80, Saintfield producer Limousin bulls £300, £280 and young Friesian bulls £105, £100, £90, £85.