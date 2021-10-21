Top price of £1611 paid for heifer at Saintfield

News you can trust since 1963

Dropped calves: sold to £480 for a Limousin bull.

Suckled calves: 55 sold to £1090 for a 380kg Charolais bullock, (287).

Heifers: 140 sold to £1340 for a 600kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Limousins 630kg £1480, 600kg £1360, 500kg £1260, Lisburn producer Belgian Blues 680kg £1440, 590kg £1400, 600kg £1400, 610kg £1400, 580kg £1370, 630kg £1325, 630kg £1300, 620kg £1240, 600kg £1175, Millisle producer Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1370, Ballykinlar producer Charolais 620kg £1340, 620kg £1260, 540kg £1190, Belfast producer Limousins 570kg £1310, 550kg £1260, Lisburn producer Limousins and Charolais 490kg £1230, 490kg £1210, 540kg £1190, 450kg £1180, 500kg £1170, 500kg £1130, 490kg £1125, Dromara producer Limousins 490kg £1200, 500kg £1290, 500kg £1190, 470kg £1160, 480kg £1160, 450kg £1060, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 530kg £1170, 500kg £1140, 490kg £1125, Ballygowan producer Charolais 490kg £1140, 490kg £1125, 480kg £1090, 450kg £1070, 450kg £1060, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1090, 450kg £1060, 460kg £1020, Downpatrick producer Charolais 420kg £1010, 400kg £1000, 410kg £1000, 420kg £1000, 420kg £990 and Saintfield producer Limousins 380kg £940, 350kg £925, 320kg £900, 300kg £865.

Bullocks: 165 sold to £1480 for a 630kg Limousin (235)

Friesian cows sold to £1122 for a 850kg, £132 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1538 for a 980kg Hereford, £157 per 100kg.

Fat cattle: Over 100 fats sold to £1611 for a 810kg Aberdeen Angus heifer, £199 per 100kg.

