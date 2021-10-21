Top price of £1611 paid for heifer at Saintfield
Excellent entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale, sold to a steady trade.
Top price of £1611 for a Aberdeen Angus heifer.
Fat cattle: Over 100 fats sold to £1611 for a 810kg Aberdeen Angus heifer, £199 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1538 for a 980kg Hereford, £157 per 100kg.
Friesian cows sold to £1122 for a 850kg, £132 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus heifer 810kg £199 £1611, Hillsborough producer Hereford cow 980kg £157 £1538, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus heifer 660kg £208 £1372, Belfast producer Charolais cows 830kg £160 £1328, 780kg £169 £1318, 730kg £160 £1168, 730kg £148 £1080, 630kg £161 £1014, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus cow 820kg £154 £1262, Carryduff producer Limousin heifer 580kg £208 £1206, Belfast producer Hereford heifers 560kg £214 £1198, 580kg £204 £1183, Downpatrick producer Friesian cow 850kg £132 £1122, Dromore producer Limousin cows 570kg £194 £1105, 590kg £184 £1085, 530kg £194 £1018, Hillsborough producer Friesian cows 780kg £139 £1084, 730kg £148 £1080, 860kg £120 £1032, Castlewellan producer Aberdeen Angus cows 750kg £138 £1035, 710kg £140 £994 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 700kg £140 £980, 720kg £134 £964, 600kg £160kg £960.
Bullocks: 165 sold to £1480 for a 630kg Limousin (235)
Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Limousins 630kg £1480, 600kg £1360, 500kg £1260, Lisburn producer Belgian Blues 680kg £1440, 590kg £1400, 600kg £1400, 610kg £1400, 580kg £1370, 630kg £1325, 630kg £1300, 620kg £1240, 600kg £1175, Millisle producer Aberdeen Angus 610kg £1370, Ballykinlar producer Charolais 620kg £1340, 620kg £1260, 540kg £1190, Belfast producer Limousins 570kg £1310, 550kg £1260, Lisburn producer Limousins and Charolais 490kg £1230, 490kg £1210, 540kg £1190, 450kg £1180, 500kg £1170, 500kg £1130, 490kg £1125, Dromara producer Limousins 490kg £1200, 500kg £1290, 500kg £1190, 470kg £1160, 480kg £1160, 450kg £1060, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 530kg £1170, 500kg £1140, 490kg £1125, Ballygowan producer Charolais 490kg £1140, 490kg £1125, 480kg £1090, 450kg £1070, 450kg £1060, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 470kg £1090, 450kg £1060, 460kg £1020, Downpatrick producer Charolais 420kg £1010, 400kg £1000, 410kg £1000, 420kg £1000, 420kg £990 and Saintfield producer Limousins 380kg £940, 350kg £925, 320kg £900, 300kg £865.
Heifers: 140 sold to £1340 for a 600kg Charolais.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg £1340, 530kg £1300, 470kg £1100, Kircubbin producer Charolais 600kg £1300, 600kg £1255, 570kg £1170, 550kg £1150, 560kg £1130, 550kg £1110, 500kg £1000, Carryduff producer Belgian Blues 600kg £1290, 600kg £1120, 540kg £1060, Kircubbin producer Limousins 570kg £1230, 460kg £1115, Castlewellan producer Limousins 500kg £1160, 500kg £1140, 500kg £1130, 470kg £1080, 500kg £1080, 400kg £920, Crossgar producer Belgian Blue 600kg £1150, Downpatrick producer Limousins 540kg £1100, 450kg £1020, Newtownards producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1060, 500kg £935, 520kg £925, Crossgar producer Limousins 490kg £1060, 460kg £1020, 440kg £975, 430kg £960, 400kg £905, Saintfield producer Herefords 540kg £1015, 460kg £945,450kg £910 and Saintfield producer Limousins 350kg £895, 350kg £890, 360kg £890, 360kg £880, 330kg £850, 350kg £840, 320kg £800, 320kg £770, 330kg £770.
Suckled calves: 55 sold to £1090 for a 380kg Charolais bullock, (287).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £1090, 350kg £990, 320kg £925, Charolais heifers 330kg £910, 320kg £870, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 390kg £1060, 360kg £1040, 350kg £990, 350kg £960, Limousin heifers 350kg £890, 320kg £855, 290kg £790 and Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 320kg £905, 320kg £890, 300kg £870, Charolais heifers 250kg £755, 230kg £715.
Dropped calves: sold to £480 for a Limousin bull.
Leading prices: Saintfield producer Limousin bulls £480, £440, £390, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £360, £330, £310, Aberdeen Angus heifers £315, £295, £290, Crossgar producer Friesian bulls £290, £260, £240 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus heifers £290, £275, Friesian bulls £155, £130, £105.