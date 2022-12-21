Top price of £1625 paid for a 710kg Limousin cow at Saintfield
Good entry of sheep at Tuesday's sale sold to a improved trade.
Lambs sold to £120.
Ewes sold to £185.
Lambs - Dundonald producer 2 26kg £120, Dungannon producer 16 24kg £119, 19 21kg £106, Ballynahinch producer 11 24kg £118.50, Lisburn producer 7 24kg £118, Ballywalter producer 9 24kg £118, Ballynahinch producer 7 24kg £118, Dundonald producer 16 25kg £118, Crumlin producer 24 23kg £116, Bangor producer 22 23kg £114, Ballygowan producer 48 23kg £114, Millisle producer 9 22kg £112, Saintfield producer 12 22kg £112, Bangor producer 3 21kg £108.50, Carrowdore producer 14 21kg £107, Ballynahinch producer 12 21kg £105, Dromara producer 22 21kg £103, Comber producer 18 21kg £103, Newtownards producer 25 20kg £101, Ballynahinch producer 19 20kg £100, Saintfield producer 19 20kg £100, Killinchy producer 16 20kg £100, and Kircubbin producer 14 19kg £93.
Ewes - Kesh producer 9 £185, 14 £138, 9 £136, Comber producer 2 £155, Saintfield producer 5 £128, Lisburn producer 4 £123, 2 £105, Crumlin producer 8 £120, 3 £96, Newtownards producer 5 £115, Bangor producer 2 £114, Comber producer 4 £110, Downpatrick producer 5 £104, 3 £89 and Comber producer 14 £89.
Seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday's sale, sold to a strong demand for all types.
Top price of £1625 for a 710kg Limousin cow, £229 per 100kg.
Fat cattle - Killinchy producer Limousin cow 710kg £229 £1625, Bangor producer Friesian bull 790kg £202 £1595, Comber producer Simmental cow 620kg £190 £1178, Ballynahinch producer Holstein cows 750kg £157 £1177, 650kg £172 £1118, Bangor producer Holstein cows 700kg £153 £1071, 700kg £148 £1036.
Bullocks - Carryduff producer Belgian Blues 650kg £1600, 620kg £1440, Lisburnproducer Limousins 550kg £1370, 520kg £1300, Carryduff producer Charolais 480kg £1230, Crumlin producer Simmentals 510kg £1180, 460kg £1070.
Heifers - Killinchy producer Limousins 560kg £1470, 560kg £1420, Comber producer Charolais 450kg £1105, 430kg £1040 and Ballynahinch producer Limousins 340kg £1050, 340kg £1000.
Dropped calves - Saintfield producer Limousin bull £340, Limousin heifers £280, £265, Ballygowan producer Hereford bulls £300, £285, Hereford heifer £285, Friesian bulls £70, £55 and Saintfield producer Limousin heifers £290, £270, £260, Friesian bull £50.
Saintfield Mart would like to thank all their costumers for all their support throughout the year, a very happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.