Top price of £1700 paid for Belgian Blue bull at Saintfield
Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a steady trade throughout.
Fat cattle: 110 fats sold to £1700 for a 780kg Belgian Blue bull, £218 per 100kg.
Bullocks sold to £1693 for a 780kg Charolais, £217 per 100kg.
Heifers sold to £1672 for a 680kg Limousin, £246 per 100kg.
Cows sold to £1386 for a 660kg Limousin, £210 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Bangor producer Belgian Blue bull 780kg £218 £1700, Hereford bull 930kg £134 £1246, Lisburn producer Char bullocks 780kg £217 £1692, 730kg £218 £1591, 700kg £219 £1533, 670kg £223 £1495, Saintfield producer Limousin heifers 680kg £246 £1672, 600kg £242 £1452, Dromara producer Charolais bullocks 740kg £214 £1583, 700kg £226 £1583, Lisburn producer Montbeliarde bullocks 720kg £199 £1432, 690kg £195 £1345, 690kg £192 £1324, Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 710kg £200 £1420, 690kg £200 £1380, 700kg £172 £1204, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 660kg £210 £1386, 630kg £185 £1165, Killyleagh producer Limousin cow 790kg £175 £1382, Belfast producer Limousin cows 710kg £183 £1299, 760kg £163 £1238, Millisle producer Charolais heifers 540kg £237 £1280,540kg £216 £1166, Charolais cow 600kg £206 £1236, 630kg £196 £1234, 580kg £206 £1206, 570kg £206 £1175, 550kg £205 £1127, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cows 790kg £149 £1177, 690kg £159 £1097 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 920kg £123 £1131, 730kg £134 £978.
Heifers: 115 heifers sold to £1400 for a 600kg Charolais (234).
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais 600kg £1400, 570kg £1290, 540kg £1260, 500kg £1200, Crumlin producer Charolais 680kg £1405, 540kg £1120, 510kg £1100, 500kg £1085, 460kg £1000, Banbridge producer Charolais 600kg £1350, 600kg £1300, 540kg £1200, 530kg £1120, Dromore producer Charolais 590kg £1300, 560kg £1240, 510kg £1100, Castlewellan producer Charolais 580kg £1240, 550kg £1225, 530kg £1190, 550kg £1170, 520kg £1160, 500kg £1140, Craigavon producer Charolais 550kg £1230, 500kg £1150, 520kg £1140, 540kg £1110, 500kg £1100, 510kg £1100, 500kg £1040, Dromara producer Limousins 520kg £1160, 500kg £1145, 520kg £1115, 500kg £1100 and Comber producer Limousins 460kg £1025, 450kg £1010, 460kg £1010, 430kg £1000, 430kg £990, 400kg £950.
Bullocks: 145 sold to £1350 for a 640kg Aberdeen Angus (210).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 640kg £1350, Castlewellan producer Charolais 630kg £1330, 550kg £1310, 500kg £1300, 510kg £1300, 520kg £1300, 550kg £1200, 460kg £1160, Crumlin producer Herefords 600kg £1290, 550kg £1240, 500kg £1120, Saintfield producer Fleckviehs 530kg £1280, 600kg £1260, 600kg £1240, 600kg £1185, Downpatrick producer Simmentals 550kg £1270, 550kg £1250, 550kg £1160, 530kg £1145, Belfast producer Charolais 500kg £1250, 440kg £1160, Comber producer Shorthorn beef 540kg £1220, 530kg £1190, 520kg £1180, 550kg £1170, 550kg £1160, Castlewellan producer Limousins 470kg £1180, 500kg £1170, 560kg £1160, Dromara producer Simmentals 500kg £1160, 500kg £1150, 550kg £1140, 490kg £1130, 460kg £1100, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 450kg £1110, 450kg £1100, 440kg £1075, 420kg £1030, 400kg £1020, 400kg £1005, 380kg £970.
Dropped calves: Sold to £340 for a Limousin bull and £305 for a Aberdeen Angus heifer.