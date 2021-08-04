Top price of £1712 paid for bullock at Saintfield Mart

A lot of quality stock on offer.

Top price of £1712 for a Limousin bullock.

Fat cattle: 75 fats sold to excellent trade of £1712 for a 800kg Limousin bullock, £214 per 100kg.

heifers from the same pen sold to £1595 for a 670kg Charolais, £238 per 100kg.

Cows sold to £1501 for a 790kg Belgian Blue, £190 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Limousin bullocks 800kg £214 £1712, 760kg £224 £1702, 720kg £235 £1692, 730kg £230 £1680, 710kg £230 £1633, 700kg £232 £1625, 720kg £225 £1620, 690kg £234 £1615, 650kg £217 £1410, Charolais heifers 720kg £222 £1598, 670kg £238 £1594, 600kg £221 £1326, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1160kg £130 £1508, Seaforde producer Aberdeen Angus bull 1060kg £139 £1473, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue cows 790kg £190 £1501, 680kg £204 £1387, Crossgar producer Limousin cow 770kg £192 £1478, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 840kg £168 £1411, Aberdeen Angus cow 750kg £168 £1260, Ballykinlar producer Limousin cow 720kg £178 £1281, Ballygowan producer Limousin cow 730kg £172 £1255, Comber producer Friesian cows 810kg £150 £1215, 760kg £144 £1095, Saintfield producer Friesian cows 790kg £146 £1153, 740kg £140 £1036, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 800kg £138 £1105, 780kg £135 £1053, 690kg £150 £1035 and Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 710kg £146 £1036, 680kg £137 £931.

Bullocks: 90 sold to exceptional trade of £1590 for a 720kg Charolais (221).

Lighter sorts sold to £1160 for a 400kg Limousin (290).

Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Charolais 720kg £1590, 720kg £1570, 720kg £1510, 660kg £1500, 640kg £1490, 660kg £1450, 660kg £1400, 700kg £1400, 580kg £1360, 600kg £1340, 560kg £1240, Hillsborough producer Charolais 650kg £1550, 630kg £1500, 600kg £1370, 570kg £1350, 590kg £1340, 400kg £1070, 370kg £1020, 350kg £940, 340kg £930, 300kg £910, Newtownards producer Limousins 570kg £1420, 550kg £1330, 520kg £1300, 520kg £1285, Crossgar producer Limousins 550kg £1400, 580kg £1220, 530kg £1180, Killinchy producer 550kg £1300, 550kg £1280, 520kg £1240, 400kg £1160, 400kg £1150, 450kg £1140, 450kg £1140, 450kg £1135, 450kg £1115, 400kg £1090, Hillsborough producer Limousins 600kg £1290, 560kg £1235, 580kg £1230, 560kg £1220, 550kg £1180, 500kg £1140, 500kg £1135, 500kg £1120, 540kg £1100, Crossgar producer Charolais 500kg £1285, 470kg £1180, 440kg £1140, Saintfield producer Limousins 490kg £1210, 490kg £1200, 450kg £1150, 460kg £1140, 420kg £1090, Comber producer Charolais 380kg £1045, 350kg £1020, 330kg £990, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 360kg £1020, 340kg £985, 300kg £915, 310kg £900, 280kg £845.

Heifers: sold to £1210 for a 520kg Limousin (232).

Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Limousins 520kg £1210, 540kg £1200, 490kg £1140, 500kg £1140, 500kg £1100, Kileagh producer Aberdeen Anguss 530kg £1190, 480kg £1170, 460kg £1100, Portaferry producer Limousins 500kg £1200, 470kg £1130, 450kg £1040 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 400kg £1070, 370kg £1000, 340kg £955, 300kg £900.

Dropped calves: Sold to £345 for a Belgian Blue bull.