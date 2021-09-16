News you can trust since 1963

Cull ewes selling to a top of £153 each at Markethill

Beef cow sells for £2284 at Omagh

Top price of £1747 paid for fat cows at Saintfield

Beef bullocks selling to £2457 at Ballymena

Best Scone NI Competition receives almost 15,000 votes

UFU to hold training sessions for contractors

Great demand for quality ewe lambs at Plumbridge

BYGONE DAYS: Farmers pay visit to world famous herd of Scottish cattle on trip

21 year old killed in tractor accident

Dropped calves: Sold to £465 for a Hereford bull and £430 for a Hereford heifer.

Heifers: 70 heifers sold to £1110 for a 480kg Limousin.

Bullocks: 140 bullocks sold to £1490 for a 590kg Limousin (253).

Fat cattle: Over 100 fats sold to £1747 for a 780kg Charolais, £224 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1633 for a 710kg Limousin, £230 per 100kg.