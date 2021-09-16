Top price of £1747 paid for fat cows at Saintfield
Excellent show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale with a lot of quality stock on offer selling to super prices.
Fat cattle: Over 100 fats sold to £1747 for a 780kg Charolais, £224 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1633 for a 710kg Limousin, £230 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Charolais bullocks 780kg £224 £1747, 730kg £230 £1679, 770kg £216 £1663, 760kg £215 £1634, Killinchy producer Belgian Blue bullocks 700kg £242 £1694, 760kg £200 £1520, 630kg £240 £1512, 640kg £230 £1472, 650kg £217 £1410, 650kg £218 £1417, 610kg £230 £1403, 650kg £210 £1365, 620kg £210 £1302, Ballyhalbert producer Limousin 710kg £234 £1661, 730kg £220 £1606, 720kg £214 £1540, Castlereagh producer Limousin cow 710kg £230 £1633, Hillsborough producer Charolais heifers 660kg £230 £1518, 630kg £225 £1417, 620kg £222 £1376, 590kg £228 £1345, Charolais bullocks £670kg £217 £1453, 620kg £230 £1426, Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifers 630kg £240 £1512, 610kg £244 £1488, 660kg £214 £1412, 610kg £228 £1390, Aberdeen Angus heifers 660kg £203 £1340, 600kg £217 £1302, 570kg £220 £1254, 550kg £227 £1248, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 660kg £228 £1504, 670kg £200 £1340, Lisburn producer Limousin cows 800kg £186 £1488, 790kg £177 £1398, Ballygowan producer Blonde d’Aquitaine cow 820kg £173 £1418, Downpatrick producer Charolais heifer 620kg £226 £1401 and Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus bull 960kg £144 £1374.
Bullocks: 140 bullocks sold to £1490 for a 590kg Limousin (253).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Charolais 670kg £1490, 670kg £1460, 670kg £1450, 680kg £1400, 650kg £1370, Millisle producer Limousins 590kg £1490, 590kg £1480, 560kg £1380, 560kg £1350, Ballygowan producer Charolais 530kg £1410, 450kg £1250, 460kg £1250, 450kg £1230, 430kg £1180, Killyleagh producer Limousins 550kg £1370, 540kg £1240, Killough producer Limousins 600kg £1330, 530kg £1200, Saintfield producer Simmentals 600kg £1310, 550kg £1260, 600kg £1220, 550kg £1185, Dromore producer Charolais 650kg £1300, 540kg £1290, 540kg £1280, 590kg £1280, 570kg £1270, 600kg £1250, 540kg £1240, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1260, 620kg £1250, 550kg £1205, 500kg £1200, Millisle producer Limousins 460kg £1200, 450kg £1200, 470kg £1150, 440kg £1135, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1160, 470kg £1155, Newtownabbey producer Charolais 450kg £1140, 460kg £1130, 460kg £1100, 450kg £1090, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaines 430kg £1070, 440kg £1070, 390kg £995 and Kircubbin producer Limousin 330kg £945.
Heifers: 70 heifers sold to £1110 for a 480kg Limousin.
Leading prices: Killyleagh producer Limousins 480kg £1110, 500kg £1110, 460kg £1020, 470kg £1020, 400kg £1010, 450kg £1000, Kircubbin producer Limousin 450kg £1080, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1065, 460kg £1025, 470kg £1020, 420kg £1005, 450kg £970, 390kg £950, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 420kg £1030, 450kg £1025, Annacloy producer Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1020, 470kg £1020, Ballynahinch producer Simmentals 460kg £1000, 470kg £1000, 440kg £955, 390kg £950 and Kircubbin producer Limousins 380kg £950, 380kg £940.
Dropped calves: Sold to £465 for a Hereford bull and £430 for a Hereford heifer.