Top price of £1765 paid for heifer at Markethill

The highlight of the day was the trade for heifers which sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Highlight of the sale was 12 top quality Charolais heifers from a Crossgar producer which averaged 673k at £1685 each £250 per 100 kilos.

Top price on this consignment was £258 per 100 kilos for 676k at £1745 and the highest individual price £1765 for 718k £246 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £220 to £249 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1395 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Beef heifers sold to £258 for 676k at £1745 for a Crossgar farmer followed by £257 for 648k at £1665 for a Crossgar farmer.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £220 to £251 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £220 to £265 for 470k at £1245 from a Comber farmer followed by £259 per 100 kilos for 460k at £1200 from a Bessbrook producer.

Forward heifers

Benburb farmer 596k £1495 £251.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 560k £1395 £249.00; Tandragee farmer 528k £1285 £243.00; Camlough farmer 600k £1455 £243.00; Banbridge farmer 502k £1205 £240.00; Benburb farmer 602k £1425 £237.00; Tandragee farmer 522k £1235 £237.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 596k £1405 £236.

Beef heifers

Crossgar farmer 676k £1745 £258.00; Crossgar farmer 648k £1665 £257.00; Crossgar farmer 682k £1735 £254.00; Crossgar farmer 654k £1645 £252.00; Crossgar farmer 652k £1635 £251.00; Crossgar farmer 664k £1665 £251.00; Crossgar farmer 706k £1755 £249.00; Crossgar farmer 654k £1625 £249.00 and Crossgar farmer 718k £1765 £246.

Middleweight heifers

Comber farmer 470k £1245 £265.00; Bessbrook farmer 464k £1200 £259.00; Portadown farmer 412k £1020 £248.0; Crossmaglen farmer 478k £1165 £244.00; Forkhill farmer 392k £935 £239.00; Downpatrick farmer 382k £905 £237.00; Downpatrick farmer 450k £1065 £237.00 and Downpatrick farmer 412k £975 £237.

Bullocks

200 bullocks returned a very firm trade with forward feeding bullocks selling to £291 per 100 kilos for 620k at £1805 from a Crossgar farmer followed by £267 per 100 kilos for 620k at £1665 from a Crossgar farmer.

The same owner sold a total of seven bullocks to average 617k at £1586 per head £257 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks sold to £269 for 644k at £1735 from a Crossgar producer.

All good quality beef bullocks from £215 to £238 per 100 kilos paid for a 658k Aberdeen Angus at £1565 from a Portadown producer.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold to £297 per 100 kilos for 430k at £1285 from a Portadown farmer followed by £260 per 100 kilos for 464k at £1205 from a Keady producer.

Main demand from £210 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £170 to £194 per 100 kilos for 514k at £995.

Forward bullocks

Crossgar farmer 620k £1805 £291.00; Crossgar farmer 624k £1665 £267.00; Downpatrick farmer 566k £1455 £257.00; Crossgar farmer 624k £1575 £252.00; Downpatrick farmer 630k £1535 £244.00; Markethill farmer 520k £1255 £241.00 and Keady farmer 522k £1255 £240.

Beef heifers

Crosssgar farmer 644k £1735 £269.00; Crossgar farmer 644k £1675 £260.00; Portadown farmer 658k £1565 £238.00; Markethill farmer 710k £1665 £235.00; Dungannon farmer 632k £1455 £230.00 and Tandragee farmer 720k £1605 £223.

Friesian bullocks

Keady farmer 514k £995 £194.00; Keady farmer 552k £1015 £184.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 578k £1015 £176.00; Keady farmer 532k £925 £174.00 and Keady farmer 536k £925 £173.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 432k £1285 £297.00; Keady farmer 464k £1205 £260.00; Keady farmer 472k £1195 £253.00; Portadown farmer 446k £1125 £252.00; Portadown farmer 476k £1195 £251.00; Markethill farmer 498k £1235 £248.00 and Portadown farmer 422k £1045 £248.

Weanlings

230 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males sold from £230 to £291 per 100 kilos for 364k at £1060 for a Portadown farmer followed by £284 for 350k at £1000 for a Portadown producer.

Stronger male weanlings sold to £263 for 434k at £1140 from an Armagh producer followed by £260 per 100 kilos for 404k at £1050 for a Cullyhanna producer.

Good quality heifer weanling sold from £220 to £277 per 100 kilos for 280k at £775 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £266 per 100 kilos for 270k at £740 for a Portadown farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 434k £1140 £263.00; Newry farmer 404k £1050 £260.00; Armagh farmer 402k £1040 £259.00; Armagh farmer 420k £1060 £252.00; Keady farmer 404k £925 £229.00; Keady farmer 440k £960 £218.00 and Newry farmer 402k £860 £214.

Light male weanlings

Portadown farmer 364k £1060 £291.00; Portadown farmer 352k £1000 £284.00; Portadown farmer 390k £1100 £282.0; Silverbridge farmer 308k £830 £269.00; Newry farmer 290k 3780 £269.00; Silverbridge farmer 326k £860 £264.00; Silverbridge farmer 324k £840 £259.00 and Portadown farmer 352k £910 £259.

Heifer weanlings

Banbridge farmer 280k £775 £277.00; Portadown farmer 278k £740 £266.00; Portadown farmer 270k £680 £252.00; Aughnacloy farmer 352k £860 £244.00; Aughnacloy farmer 370k £880 £238.00; Newry farmer 392k £930 £237.00; Portadown farmer 392k £920 £235.00 and Newry farmer 374k £860 £230.

The 60 lots of sucklers sold in a steady demand with good quality outfits selling to £1660 for a Limousin cow and bull calf from a Derrynoose producer.

A Ballynahinch farmer received £1640, £1580 and £1470 for three outfits and a Warrenpoint producer sold in calf heifers to £1450 for a shorthorn.