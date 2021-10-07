Top price of £1800 paid for cow and calf at Saintfield

Top price of £1800 for a cow and calf.

Fat cattle; 145 fats sold to £1718 for a 830kg Limousin bullock, £207 per 100kg.

cows sold to £1646 for a 840kg Limousin, £196 per 100kg.

Friesian cows sold to £1214 for a 880kg, £138 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin bullocks 830kg £207 £1718, 810kg £207 £1701, 770kg £220 £1694, 820kg £200 £1640, 750kg £212 £1590, 760kg £205 £1558, 720kg £215 £1548, 710kg £214 £1519, 690kg £208 £1435, 670kg £210 £1407, 670kg £204 £1366, 610kg £216 £1317, Lisburn producer Limousin bulls 810kg £207 £1676, 780kg £212 £1653, Limousin cows 840kg £196 £1646, 620kg £193 £1197, 590kg £196 £1157, Annalong producer Belgian Blue cow 740kg £215 £1591, Castlewellan producer Limousin bull 1020kg £153 £1560, Limousin cows 660kg £195 £1287, 600kg £208 £1248, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 680kg £220 £1496, 720kg £204 £1468, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 760kg £188 £1428, 740kg £184 £1361, Comber producer Charolais cow 720kg £197 £1418, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 710kg £192 £1363, 680kg £187 £1271, Comber producer Charolais cow 720kg £186 £1339, Hillsborough producer Limousin cows 620kg £210 £1302, 640kg £200 £1280, 620kg £204 £1264, 620kg £200 £1240, 600kg £204 £1224, 590kg £206 £1215, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 880kg £138 £1214, 800kg £142 £1136, 790kg £140 £1106, Newtownards producer Friesian cows 780kg £144 £1123, 730kg £140 £1022, Belfast producer Friesian cows 770kg £145 £1116, 780kg £132 £1030, 710kg £139 £986, 680kg £140 £952 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 750kg £144 £1080, 690kg £137 £945.

Bullocks: 165 sold to £1440 for a 640kg Charolais (225) with Lighter sorts selling to £1090 for a 400kg Limousin (273).

Leading prices: Pomeroy producer Charolais 640kg £1440, Richhill producer Charolais 550kg £1390, 520kg £1360, 540kg £1310, 490kg £1300, Dromara producer Limousin and Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1325, 530kg £1280, 500kg £1270, 500kg £1250, 490kg £1240, 450kg £1210, 450kg £1180, 470kg £1180, 470kg £1150, 440kg £1120, 450kg £1120, Carryduff producer Limousins 470kg £1285, 450kg £1110, 440kg £1105, 440kg £1100, 420kg £1060, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1280, 550kg £1235, 500kg £1220, Ballynahinch producer Simmental and Herefords 590kg £1210, 540kg £1190, 530kg £1180, 560kg £1180, 550kg £1175, 520kg £1160, 550kg £1155, 530kg £1150, 540kg £1145, 550kg £1145, Killinchy producer Limousins 470kg £1140, 400kg £1090, 400kg £1080, Dromore producer Belgian Blues 530kg £1205, 530kg £1190, 450kg £1180, 450kg £1115, 460kg £1115, Comber producer Limousins 480kg £1130, 450kg £1115, 470kg £1105, 440kg £1100, 400kg £1085, 420kg £1070, 440kg £1055, 390kg £1045.

Heifers: Over 100 heifers sold to £1290 for a 550kg Charolais (235).

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 550kg £1290, 520kg £1120, 500kg £1110, 470kg £1100, 480kg £1100, 490kg £1080, 450kg £1070, 420kg £1000, Ballynahich producer Charolais 550kg £1270, 500kg £1235, 460kg £1100, Lisburn producer Belgian Blues 600kg £1145, 590kg £1140, 500kg £1120, 500kg £1100, 500kg £1080, Dromara producer Limousins 460kg £1100, 440kg £1090, 450kg £1090, 440kg £1080, 440kg £1070, 420kg £1050, 400kg £1030, 400kg £1010, 440kg £1000, 390kg £980, Lurgan producer Herefords 470kg £1060, 450kg £1025, Killinchy producer Limousins 440kg £995, 430kg £935, 400kg £930, 390kg £920.

Dropped calves: Sold to a top of £485 for a Limousin heifer.