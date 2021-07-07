Top price of £1832 for a Sal cow at Saintfield

Sal Cow.

FAT CATTLE; 80 fats sold to exceptional trade of £1832 for a 980kg Sal Cow, £187 per 100kg.

Leading prices; Crossgar producer Sal Cow 980kg £187 £1832, Ballynahinch producer Lim Bull 1100kg £154 £1694, Downpatrick producer Char Cows 900kg £175 £1575, 710kg £198 £1405, Saintfield producer Char Cows 820kg £178 £1460, 700kg £175 £1225, 590kg £180 £1062, Ballygowan producer AA Bull 950kg £145 £1377, Saintfield producer Sim Cows 790kg £170 £1343, 820kg £158 £1295, Crossgar producer Her Cow 800kg £161 £1288, Ballygoan producer Hol Cow 920kg £130 £1196, Hillsborough producer Lim Cow 570kg £206 £1174, Strangford producer BB Cows 710kg £163 £1157, 750kg £155 £1162, Castlewellan producer Sim Cow 640kg £170 £1088, Newtownards producer Fr Cows 790kg £136 £1074, 760kg £140 £1064, 720kg £141 £1015, Ballygowan producer Fr Cows 680kg £143 £972, 660kg £139 £917, 660kg £137 £904.

BULLOCKS; 115 sold to a flying trade of £1390 for a 540kg Lim, (258). Lighter sorts sold to £1035 for a 350kg Char (296)

Leading prices; Strangford producer Lims 540kg £1390, 620kg £1380, 520kg £1240, 450kg £1200, 500kg £1200, 440kg £1160, 450kg £1150, 450kg £1130, 500kg £1130, 400kg £1125, 450kg £1080, 450kg £1050, 470kg £1050, 400kg £1020, Saintfield producer BB/FR 680kg £1420, 600kg £1220, 650kg £1180, 600kg £1140, Crossgar producer Chars 560kg £1260, 580kg £1240, Annalong producer Lims 440kg £1145, 450kg £1090, Saintfield producer Chars 450kg £1140, Downpatrick producer Lims 420kg £1060, 400kg £1010, Ballynahinch producer Chars 350kg £1035, 350kg £1010, Saintfield producer Chars 400kg £1035, 360kg £980.

HEIFERS: 75 sold to an Excellent Demand of £1400 for a 600kg Char (234). Lighter sorts sold to £1230 for a 420kg Lim (293).

Leading prices: Portaferry producer Chars 600kg £1400, 480kg £1145, Strangford producer Lims 560kg £1290, 560kg £1255, 530kg £1215, 500kg £1175, 490kg £1160, 500kg £1130, 470kg £1040, Downpatrick producer Lims 420kg £1230, 390kg £1060, 400kg £1060, 380kg £960, Ballynahinch producer Chars 400kg £1180, 420kg £1005, 400kg £930, Hillsborough producer Chars 450kg £1165, 450kg £1100, 450kg £1060, 380kg £1020, 380kg £1005, Seaforde producer Chars 500kg £1135, 400kg £1040, Downpatrick producer AA 600kg £1110, Saintfield producer Chars 400kg £1040, 400kg £1025, 400kg £995, 390kg £990, 400kg £980, 420kg £980, 430kg £980, Hillsborough producer Lims 300kg £895, 300kg £875, 290kg £865, 270kg £820, 260kg £800.

DROPPED CALVES: 75 drops sold to £420 for a Lim Bull.