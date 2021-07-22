Top price of £1848 paid for Charolais heifer at Saintfield Mart
Excellent entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a hot trade with a lot of quality stock on offer.
Top price of £1848 for a Charolais heifer.
Fat cattle: 85 fats sold to a strong demand all types.
Top price of £1848 for a 780kg Charolais heifer, £237 per 100kg.
cows selling to record prices of £240 per 100kg, 690kg £1656 for a Simmental.
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais heifer 780kg £237 £1848, Hereford heifers 720kg £185 £1332, 660kg £185 £1221, Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer 720kg £233 £1677, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus heifers 760kg £220 £1672, 670kg £227 £1520, Bangor producer Simmental cows 690kg £240 £1656, 790kg £186 £1470, Castlewellan producer Simmental cow 760kg £209 £1588, Saintfield producer Charolais cows 770kg £193 £1486, 780kg £190 £1482, Ballykinlar producer Limousin cows 770kg £193 £1486, 730kg £186 £1357, 750kg £177 £1327, Saintfield producer Sh cow 870kg £163 £1418, Blefast producer Simmental cows 790kg £178 £1406, 760kg £180 £1368, Carrowdore producer Hereford cows 830kg £165 £1370, 870kg £152 £1322, 820kg £150 £1230, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cows 780kg £174 £1357, 740kh £175 £1295, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 730kg £165 £1205, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 810kg £147 £1190, 730kg £154 £1124, 750kg £145 £1087, Moira producer Stabiliser cows 710kg £167 £1185, 750kg £157 £1177, 750kg £148 £1110 and Bangor producer Simmental cow 680kg £173 £1176.
Bullocks: 150 bullocks sold to £1550 for a 770kg Limousin.
Leading Prices; Saintfield producer Limousins 770kg £1550, 660kg £1350, 550kg £1230, 550kg £1180, 500kg £1165, 520kg £1150, 500kg £1125, 460kg £1110, Dundonald producer Sh 630kg £1480, Ballykinlar producer Aberdeen Angus 590kg £1360, 640kg £1340, 600kg £1300, 550kg £1160, Downpatrick producer Limousins 500kg £1240, 440kg £1060, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 620kg £1240, 500kg £1150, 570kg £1120, Saintfield producer Hereford 600kg £1240, Downpatrick producer Limousins 490kg £1190, 500kg £1190, 450kg £1180, 480kg £1140, 480kg £1135, 490kg £1135, 450kg £1125, 470kg £1100, 410kg £1090, 400kg £1080, 410kg £1070, 400kg £1010, 370kg £1000, 400kg £990, 400kg £980, Crossgar producer Charolais 500kg £1190, 460kg £1100, 470kg £1100, 450kg £1065, 450kg £1060, 430kg £1050, 420kg £1010, 400kg £990, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 470kg £1160, 490kg £1125, 470kg £1120, 440kg £1100, 440kg £1090, 440kg £1080, 400kg £1070, 450kg £1060, 440kg £1040, 420kg £1005, 410kg £1000 and Ballynahinch producer Charolais 320kg £910, 350kg £900, 300kg £890.
Heifers: 75 heifers sold to £1470 for a 650kg Charolais (227).
Leading prices; Crossgar producer Charolais 650kg £1470, 670kg £1470, 600kg £1450, 600kg £1440, 610kg £1390, 570kg £1335, 540kg £1200, 570kg £1250, 520kg £1160, Ballykinlar producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1330, 550kg £1200, Craigavon producer Charolais 620kg £1300, 550kg £1250, 540kg £1230, 500kg £1190, 530kg £1160, 520kg £1140, 500kg £1100, 500kg £1080, 500kg £1060, Saintfield producer Limousins 600kg £1210, 540kg £1150, 500kg £1090, 500kg £1050, Annahilt producer Belgian Blues 600kg £1200, 500kg £980 and Ballynahinch producer Limousins 350kg £900, 380kg £880, 320kg £865.
Dropped calves: Sold to a top of £410 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £380 for a Simmental heifer.