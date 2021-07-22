Top price of £1848 paid for Charolais heifer at Saintfield Mart

News you can trust since 1963

Jeremy Clarkson: I lay in bed Googling ‘can I drink beer while I’ve got Covid

Managing your farm through dry weather conditions

A look back at the old fishmarkets

Ministers meet with farmer who almost lost his son to slurry fumes

Quality heavy lambs selling from £100 to £106 each at Markethill Mart

Amazon Prime Video confirms a second series of Clarkson’s Farm

Store lambs selling to £85, breeders to £174 at Ballymena Mart

Dropped calves: Sold to a top of £410 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £380 for a Simmental heifer.

Heifers: 75 heifers sold to £1470 for a 650kg Charolais (227).

Bullocks: 150 bullocks sold to £1550 for a 770kg Limousin.

cows selling to record prices of £240 per 100kg, 690kg £1656 for a Simmental.

Top price of £1848 for a 780kg Charolais heifer, £237 per 100kg.

Fat cattle: 85 fats sold to a strong demand all types.

