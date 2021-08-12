Top price of £1863 paid for Charolais bull at Saintfield Mart
Great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale sold to a firm trade throughout.
Top price of £1863 for a Charolais bull.
Fat cattle; 85 fats sold to £1863 for a 1210kg Charolais bull, £154 per 100kg.
cows sold to £1608 for a 860kg Charolais, £187 per 100kg.
Friesian cows sold to £1210 for a 910kg, £132 per 100kg.
Other Friesian cows sold to £150 per 100kg, 760kg £1140.
Leading prices: Killough producer Charolais bull 1210kg £154 £1863, Downpatrick producer Charolais cow 860kg £187 £1608, Downpatrick producer Limousin cows 780kg £194 £1513, 660kg £209 £1380, Ballynahinch producer Simmental cow 820kg £177 £1451, Dromara producer Limousin bull 830kg £167 £1386, 710kg £170 £1207, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 670kg £206 £1380, 630kg £186 £1171, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 710kg £181 £1285, 640kg £195 £1248, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus cow 840kg £150 £1260, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue cow 580kg £215 £1247, Portavogie producer Friesian cow 910kg £132 £1201, 760kg £150 £1140, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 780kg £148 £1155, 750kg £150 £1125, 690kg £142 £980, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 740kg £147 £1088, 690kg £143 £986 and Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 760kg £138 £1048, 720kg £141 £1015, 660kg £149 £983, 700kg £134 £938.
Bullocks: 135 sold to £1380 for a 600kg Limousin (230).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousins and Charolais 600kg £1380, 550kg £1215, 520kg £1160, 490kg £1100, 500kg £1100, 470kg £1080, 480kg £1080, 490kg £1070, 500kg £1070, 460kg £1060, 460kg £1040, 450kg £1010, 450kg £1000, Belfast producer Charolais 570kg £1240, 550kg £1200, 540kg £1130, Moira producer Charolais 500kg £1240, 540kg £1210, 550kg £1205, 500kg £1200, 520kg £1200, 450kg £1190, 500kg £1190, 460kg £1160, 470kg £1160, 520kg £1155, 520kg £1150, 450kg £1130, 500kg £1105, 440kg £1070, 460kg £1060, 460kg £1050, Comber producer Belted Galloway 600kg £1200, 610kg £1200, 550kg £1100, Crossgar producer Charolais 550kg £1190, 540kg £1160, 450kg £1100, 470kg £1100, 480kg £1100, 490kg £1100, 400kg £1040, Saintfield producer Charolais 530kg £1160, 490kg £1100, 520kg £1100, 460kg £1085, 450kg £1080, 470kg £1070, Downpatrick producer Charolais 520kg £1100, 530kg £1100, 540kg £1100, 500kg £1075, Crossgar producer Limousins 400kg £1015, 400kg £965, 360kg £930, 360kg £925, 340kg £905, 310kg £880 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 380kg £995, 380kg £980, 380kg £965, 360kg £950, 350kg £930, 340kg £880.
Heifers: Sold to £1400 for a 600kg Limousin (234).
Leading prices: Killinchy producer Limousins and Charolais 600kg £1400, 500kg £1120, 490kg £1090, Hillsborough producer Charolais 470kg £1100, 480kg £1100, 450kg £1050, 440kg £1030, 420kg £1020, Comber producer Charolais 450kg £1080, 420kg £1055, 420kg £1000 and Ballynahinch producer Limousins 400kg £960, 360kg £845.
Dropped calves: Sold to £360 for a Limousin bull.
Leading prices: Newtownards producer Limousin bulls £360, £330, £320, Limousin heifers £305, £290, Ballynahinch producer Sal bull £340, Crossgar producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £340, £315, £310, Aberdeen Angus heifers £275 twice, Friesian bulls £115, £100, £85, Ballygowan producer Belgian Blue heifers £315, £310, Ballynahinch producer Limousin bulls £310, £280, Limousin heifer £270, Lisburn producer Her bull £305, Saintfield producer Hereford bulls £300, £280, Hereford heifers £300, £270, £255, Crossgar producer Limousin bull £290, Limousin heifers £280, £250 and Friesian bulls £100, £90, £75.