Top price of £2020 paid for a cow and calf at Saintfield Mart

A lot of quality stock on offer.

Top price of £2020 for a cow and calf.

Fat cattle: 75 fats sold to £1430 for a 630kg Limousin heifer, £227 per 100kg, another heifer from the same pen sold to £231 per 100kg, 600kg £1386.

Cows sold to £1425 for a 810kg Charolais, £186 per 100kg.

Fr cows sold to £1154 for a 780kg, £148 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Limousin heifers 630kg £227 £1430, 600kg £1386, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 810kg £176 £1425, 750kg £180 £1350, Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus cows 770kg £170 £1309, 770kg £162 £1247, 690kg £164 £1131, Crossgar producer Limousin cow 770kg £168 £1293, Lisburn producer Shorthorn bullocks 660kg £192 £1267, 630kg £194 £1222, Killinchy producer Saler cows 640kg £195 £1248, 690kg £160 £1104, 710kg £151 £1072, Ballygowan producer Limousin cow 730kg £168 £1226, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cow 580kg £198 £1148, Ballynahinch producer Monteliarde cows 740kg £152 £1125, 770kg £142 £1093, 730kg £140 £1022, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 780kg £148 £1154, 730kg £142 £1036, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 810kg £132 £1069, 680kg £143 £972.

Bullocks: 90 sold to an excellent demand topping at £1400 for a 670kg Aberdeen Angus (210).

Other bullocks from the same pen sold to £1290 for a 500kg Limousin (258) with lighter sorts selling to £1260 for a 440kg Limousin (286).

Leading prices: Ardglass producer Aberdeen Angus and Limousins 670kg £1400, 620kg £1350, 500kg £1290, 500kg £1280, 470kg £1270, 480kg £1270, 500kg £1270, 440kg £1260, 460kg £1260, 470kg £1260, 460kg £1210, 450kg £1200, 430kg £1180, 440kg £1150, 470kg £1110, 420kg £1090, 410kg £1070, 420kg £1045, 440kg £1040, 370kg £1030, 420kg £1010, 400kg £1000, 400kg £960, 400kg £950, 370kg £950, 380kg £940, Comber producer Charolais and Belgian Blues 550kg £1320, 560kg £1300, 520kg £1270, 500kg £1250, 510kg £1225, 470kg £1200, Moira producer Charolais 510kg £1245, 530kg £1205, 500kg £1190, 460kg £1180, 450kg £1155, Crossgar producer Belgian Blues 530kg £1115, 500kg £1080, 450kg £1025, 430kg £1020 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 390kg £1110, 410kg £1090, 360kg £1050, 380kg £1050, 340kg £985, 320kg £960.

Heifers: 65 sold to £1210 for a 520kg Charolais, (232).

Leading Prices; Crossgar producer Charolais and Limousins 520kg £1210, 500kg £1155, 520kg £1135, 480kg £1120, 470kg £1105, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 460kg £1090, 400kg £965, 320kg £850, Ardglass producer Limousins and Aberdeen Angus 430kg £1090, 430kg £1080, 450kg £1060, 400kg £1000, 420kg £1000, 450kg £1000, 400kg £970, 390kg £920, Downpatrick producer Limousins 400kg £1060, 380kg £1040, 480kg £1000, 360kg £940 and Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 450kg £1000, 430kg £965, 400kg £900.

Cows and calves: Sold to £2020 for a Simmental cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot.

Leading prices: Dromara producer Simmental cows with Charolais heifer calves at foot £2020, £1720, £1550 and Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot £1950. Dropped calves: 70 drops sold to £530 for a Charolais bull.