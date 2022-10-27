Top price of £2055 paid twice for cattle at Saintfield
Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale sold to a brisk demand, resulting in 100% clearance.
Fat cattle: 115 fats sold to an excellent demand with a lot of quality cows on offer.
Top price of £2055 paid twice for a 890kg Blonde d'Aquitaine and Belgian Blue cows, £231 per 100kg.
Leading prices:: Bangor producer cows Blonde d'Aquitaine 890kg £231 £2055, Belgian Blue 890kg £231 £2055, Crossgar producer Shorthorn beef cows 1020kg £190 £1938, 960kg £192 £1843, Dromore producer Limousin cow 840kg £220 £1848, Ballynahinch producer bullocks Charolais 690kg £260 £1794, 670kg £235 £1574, Simmental 660kg £238 £1570, Charolais 640kg £240 £1536, Limousin’s 630kg £238 £1499, 640kg £230 £1472, Simmental 590kg £230 £1357, Speckled Park 660kg £200 £1320, Ballynahinch producer Charolais bull 860kg £208 £1788, Tyrella producer Limousin bull 990kg £170 £1683, Lisburn producer cows Limousin 780kg £200 £1560, Simmental 750kg £134 £1005, Hillsborough producer Limousin cow 800kg £184 £1472, Kircubbin producer Limousin cows 610kg £240 £1464, 620kg £230 £1426, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus cow 770kg £189 £1455, Saintfield producer Charolais cow 840kg £171 £1436, Downpatrick producer Hereford cow 770kg £170 £1309, Simmental cow 620kg £165 £1023, Downpatrick producer Charolais cows 820kg £159 £1303, 820kg £154 £1262, Dromore producer Hereford cow 720kg £152 £1094, Portaferry producer Belgian Blue cow 660kg £164 £1082, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cow 710kg £151 £1072, Ballywalter producer Aberdeen Angus cow 670kg £154 £1031, Cloughey producer Limousin cow 670kg £153 £1025, Dromore producer Friesian cow 710kg £144 £1022, Saintfield producer Friesian cow 700kg £145 £1015, Millisle producer Friesian cow 790kg £128 £1011 and Lisburn producer Limousin Bullock 500kg £201 £1005.
Bullocks: 110 sold to £1750 for a 750kg Belgian Blue.
Lighter sorts sold to £1360 for a 480kg Limousin - £2.85 per kg
Leading prices: Ballyhalbert producer Belgian Blue 750kg £1750, Saintfield producer Limousins 600kg £1540, 570kg £1500, 520kg £1400, 530kg £1400, 550kg £1400, 500kg £1320, Newtownards producer Charolais 600kg £1510, 560kg £1400, 550kg £1380, 520kg £1320, Hillsborough producer Charolais 620kg £1490, 600kg £1480, Portaferry producer Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1440, 630kg £1420, 600kg £1320, Newtownards producer Belgian Blues 560kg £1430, 550kg £1420, 550kg £1405, 530kg £1355, Downpatrick producer Charolais 510kg £1400, 490kg £1350, 490kg £1330, 490kg £1325, 470kg £1290, 470kg £1275, Lisburn producer Belgian Blues 540kg £1390, 520kg £1375, 480kg £1270, Crossgar producer Limousins 480kg £1360, 470kg £1200, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 600kg £1350, 550kg £1290, 550kg £1260, 520kg £1210, 500kg £1160, 510kg £1160, 490kg £1150, 490kg £1140, Lisburn producer Limousin 470kg £1290, Kircubbin producer Belgian Blues 500kg £1270, 520kg £1260 and Gilford producer Charolais and Limousins 450kg £1260, 530kg £1250, 470kg £1240, 460kg £1170, 500kg £1140.
Heifers: 80 sold to £1455 for a 530kg Charolais - £2.75 per kg.
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais 530kg £1455, 480kg £1340, 470kg £1260, 470kg £1245, 450kg £1240, Hillsborough producer Limousins 570kg £1410, 550kg £1280, 530kg £1240, Ballyhalbert producer Belgian Blue 600kg £1360, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blue 600kg £1340 and Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1300, 470kg £1200, 470kg £1185.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1050 for a 350kg Limousin bullock calf - £3.00 per kg.
Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Limousin bullocks 350kg £1050, 330kg £1000, 330kg £990, 300kg £915, Saintfield producer Limousin bullocks 330kg £1020, 310kg £950, 310kg £930, 280kg £890, Limousin heifer 320kg £950, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 320kg £1000, 300kg £915, Charolais heifers 330kg £985,300kg £895 and Lisburn producer Limousin bulls 340kg £995, 300kg £910, 270kg, £865, Limousin heifer 300kg £900, Downpatrick producer Limousin and Charolais heifers 340kg £990, 320kg £960, 320kg £930, 320kg £900, 290kg £870, 260kg £790.
Dropped calves; Sold to £385 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £280 for a Limousin heifer.