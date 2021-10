Top price of £2140 at Markethill paid for a Simmental cow and heifer calf

Heifers

300 heifers returned a very strong demand with several very high prices.

Beef heifers sold to £255 per 100 kilos for 680k at £1735 from a Dromara farmer followed by £249 per 100 kilos for 710k at £1765 from a Crossgar producer.

Top price of £1935 for 790k at £245 from a Crossgar farmer the same owner received £1895 for 770k at £246. All good quality beef heifers sold from £220 to £240 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £282 for 630k at £1775 for a Crossgar farmer.

The same owned received £258 for 650k at £1675.

All good quality feeding heifers sold from £210 to £241 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold up to £260 for 460k at £1195 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £259 for 400k at £1035 from a Benburb producer.

All good quality heifers sold from £210 to £250 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Dromara farmer 680k £1735 £255.00; Crossgar farmer 710k £1765 £249.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 700k £1725 £246.00; Crossgar farmer 660k £1625 £246.00; Crossgar farmer 770k £1895 £246.00; Crossgar farmer 790k £1935 £245.00; Newtownhamitlon farmer 670k £1635 £244.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 680k £1655 £243.00 and Crossgar farmer 720k £1745 £242

Forward heifers

Crossgar farmer 630k £1775 £282.00; Crossgar farmer 650k £1675 £258.00; Crossgar farmer 630k £1585 £252.00; Armagh farmer 550k £1325 £241.00; Armagh farmer 610k £1455 £239.00; Dungannon farmer 510k £1215 £238.00; Rathfriland farmer 630k £1485 £236.00 and Loughgall farmer 600k £1405 £234.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 460k £1195 £260.00; Benburb farmer 400k £1035 £259.00; Armagh farmer 430k £1075 £250.00; Keady farmer 380k £945 £249.00; Castlewellan farmer 400k £975 £244.00; Castlewellan farmer 410k £1005 £245.00; Benburb farmer 405k £975 £241.00; Scarva farmer 440k £1055 £240.00 and Keady farmer 430k £1025 £238.

Bullocks

320 bullocks maintained a very firm demand with beef bullocks selling to £242 for 680k at £1645 for a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £236 for 710k at £1675 for a Downpatrick farmer.

A Donacloney farmer received £235 for 700k at £1645.

Main demand from £215 to £235 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks to £250 for 570k at £1425 from a Moira farmer, the same owner received £248 for 550k at £1365.

All good quality forward bullocks to £215 to £246 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 680k £1645 £242.00; Downpatrick farmer 710k £1675 £236.00; Donaghcloney farmer 700k £1645 £235.00; Donacloney farmer 690k £1615 £234.0; Downpatrick farmer 720k £1685 £234.00 and Downpatrick farmer 690k £1605 £233.

Forward bullocks

Moira farmer 570k £1425 £250.00; Moira farmer 550k £1365 £248.00; Moira farmer 550k £1365 £248.00; Belleek farmer 580k £1425 £246.00; Kilkeel farmer 570k £1385 £243.00; Scarva farmer 650k £1565 £241.00; Moira farmer 570k £1365 £239.00 and Jerrettspass farmer 550k £1315 £239.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 390k £995 £255.00; Lisburn farmer 390k £985 £253.00; Armagh farmer 490k £1225 £250.00; Portadown farmer 420k £1045 £249.00; Armagh farmer 480k £1175 £245.00; Portadown farmer 400k £975 £244.00 and Keady farmer 440k £1065 £242.

Weanlings

250 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males from £240 to £303 for 356k at £1080 from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £301 for 392k at £1180.

All good quality light males from £240 to £297 per 100 kilos.

Strong males sold to £296 for 412k at £1220 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £272 for 470k at £1290 from a Attical producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £220 to £260 for 312k at £810 from a Keady farmer followed by £257 for 428k at £1100 from a Attical farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 412k £1220 £296.00; Kilkeel farmer 444k £1240 £279.00; Attical farmer 474k £1290 £272.00; Kilkeel farmer 442k £1200 £271.00; Kilkeel farmer 474k £1260 £265.00 and Kilkeel farmer 434k £1100 £253.

Light male weanlings

Kilkeel farmer 356k £1080 £303.00; Kilkeel farmer 392k £1180 £301.00; Newry farmer 282k £840 £298.00; Kilkeel farmer 350k £1040 £297.00; Cullyhanna farmer 310k £870 £281.00; Rathfriland farmer 356k £990 £278.00; Kilkeel farmer 388k £1060 £273.00 and Newry farmer 258k £720 £279.

Heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 312k £810 £260.00; Attical farmer 428k £1100 £257.00; Kilkeel farmer 394k £980 £249.00; Kilkeel farmer 298k £750 £252.00; Downpatrick farmer 394k £980 £249.00; Kilkeel farmer 288k £710 £247.00; Keady farmer 334k £810 £243.00; Rathfriland farmer 332k £800 £241.00 and Kilkeel farmer 320k £770 £240.

The 50 lots of sucklers sold in an excellent demand.

Top price of £2140 was paid to a Keady farmer for a Simmental cow and heifer calf.

The same owner received £1920, and £1880 for other outfits.

An Omagh producer received £1670 for a shorthorn heifer and bull calf.

A Richhill producer received £1650 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf and a Crumlin farmer received £1640 for a Limousin heifer and bull calf.