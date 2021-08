Top price of £2240 paid at Markethill Mart

150 cull cows sold in a very firm trade. Beef bred cows sold from £160 to £208 for 660k at £1375 from a Aghalee farmer followed by £205 for 750k at £1535 from a Middletown producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £150 for 810k at £1215 for a Jerrettspass farmer followed by £146 for 790k at £1165 from a Jerrettspass producer. Second quality friesians from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.