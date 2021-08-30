Top price of £2700 paid for a cow and calf at Saintfield

Top price of £2700 was paid for a cow and calf.

Suckler cows: Sold to a record trade of £2700 for a Limousin cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot

Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin cows with Aberdeen Angus calves at foot £2700, £2100, £1900, £1850, £1820.

Fat cattle: Sold to a serious trade for all stock, top of £1927 for a 810kg Charolais bullock, £238 per 100kg. Bulls sold to £1615 for a 1130kg Hereford, £143 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1498 for a 720kg Limousin, £208 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Beef bullocks Charolais 810kg £238 £1927, 840kg £226 £1898, 770kg £229 £1763, 780kg £224 £1747, Crossgar producer beef bullocks Charolais and Limousins 840kg £225 £1890, 810kg £224 £1814, 790kg £229 £1810, 790kg £226 £1785, Ballygowan producer Hereford bull 1130kg £143 £1615, Dromara producer Limousin Cows 720kg £208 £1498, 770kg £186 £1432, 710kg £164 £1165, Ballygowan producer Limousin cow 750kg £194 £1455, Lisburn producer Limousin bull 940kg £150 £1410, Crossgar producer Limousin cows 760kg £185 £1406, 780kg £170 £1326, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 830kg £157 £1303, Saintfield producer Limousins 530kg £230 £1219, 530kg £224 £1187, 600kg £190 £1140 and Ballynahinch producer Holstein cows 800kg £142 £1136, 740kg £137 £1013, 690kg £146 £1007, 690kg £138 £952.

Bullocks: Sold to £1330 for a 580kg Limousin (230). Lighter sorts sold to £1150 for a 440kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (262).

Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin 580kg £1330, Ballygowan producer Hereford 650kg £1330, Dundonald producer Stabiliser 550kg £1190, 500kg £1160, 520kg £1100, 450kg £980, 450kg £970, Lisburn producer Blonde d’Aquitaines 460kg £1170, 490kg £1170, 440kg £1150, Ballynahinch producer Charolais and Limousins 460kg £1150, 460kg £1115, 420kg £1075, 400kg £1065, 380kg £900, Downpatrick producer Belgian Blues 470kg £1100, 450kg £1015, 460kg £1010 and Ballynahinch producer Blonde d’Aquitaines 420kg £1025, 360kg £955, 380kg £940, 390kg £920, 350kg £910, 350kg £900.

Special entry of 30 bullocks 450-550kg Charolais and Limousins for Wednesday 1st September.

Heifers: Sold to £1250 for a 550kg Aberdeen Angus (227).

Leading prices: Comber producer Aberdeen Anguss 550kg £1250, 510kg £1160, 490kg £1105, Ballynahinch producer Limousins 530kg £1220, 540kg £1215, 500kg £1120, 440kg £1090, 450kg £1000, 400kg £980,400kg £960, Dromara producer Charolais 500kg £1120, Lisburn producer Blonde d’Aquitaines 440kg £990, 400kg £940 and Ballynahinch producer Limousins 370kg £975.

Dropped calves: Sold to £540 for a Simmental bull.