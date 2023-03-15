Top price of £2700 paid for a cow and calf at Saintfield Mart
Larger entry of cattle at Wednesday's sale sold to an excellent demand throughout.
More cattle required to meet demands.
Fat cattle: 80 fats sold to £2050 for a 880kg Charolais cow, £233 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Castlewellan producer Charolais cow 880kg £233 £2050, Lisburn producer Charolais cow 850kg £240 £2040, Charolais heifer 640kg £300 £1920, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 810kg £248 £2008, 740kg £234 £1731, Dromara producer Limousin bull 800kg £238 £1904, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 810kg £232 £1879, 780kg £218 £1700, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 710kg £255 £1810, 720kg £248 £1785, 740kg £240 £1776, 730kg £240 £1752, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus bullocks 720kg £248 £1785, 690kg £254 £1752, 730kg £240 £1752, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullock 640kg £266 £1702, Hereford bullock 630kg £270 £1701, Saintfield producer Simmental cows 780kg £222 £1731, 710kg £232 £1647, Newtownards producer Limousin cows 750kg £230 £1725, 690kg £215 £1483, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cow 550kg £280 £1540, Newtownards producer Holstein cows 800kg £192 £1536, 750kg £184 £1380, 720kg £188 £1353, Dromara producer Friesian cows 720kg £193 £1389, 750kg £184 £1380, 670kg £172 £1152, Portaferry producer Friesian cows 760kg £175 £1330, 710kg £171 £1214, 670kg £170 £1139, Ballynahinch producer Friesian cows 720kg £168 £1210, 690kg £170 £1173, 660kg £164 £1082 and Crossgar producer Friesian cows 680kg £167 £1135, 650kg £171 £1111, 630kg £168 £1058.
Suckler cows: Sold to £2700 for a Limousin cow with a Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot.
Springers sold to £2040 for a Belgian Blue cow.
Bullocks: 60 sold to £1650 for a 570kg Charolais (290ppk).
Special entry of 20 quality outlayed Charolais bullocks 550-700kg for Wednesday 22nd March.
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 570kg £1650, 540kg £1510, 540kg £1500, 510kg £1430, 490kg £1370, Comber producer Simmentals 640kg £1590, 650kg £1580, 650kg £1500, 600kg £1380, Lisburn producer Limousin/Simmentals 550kg £1520, 530kg £1435, 510kg £1430, 470kg £1320, Ballygowan producer Speckled Parks 540kg £1510, 470kg £1350, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1500, 500kg £1400, Lisburn producer Hereford 550kg £1400, Ballygowan producer Charolais 470kg £1370, 430kg £1320, 440kg £1300, 430kg £1290, 400kg £1245 and Downpatrick producer Limousins 460kg £1360, 440kg £1330, 420kg £1300, 440kg £1300, 410kg £1280.
Heifers; 50 sold to £1500 for a 520kg Belgian Blue (288ppk).
Leading prices; Lisburn producer Belgian Blue 520kg £1500, Downpatrick producer Charolais 530kg £1500, 510kg £1420, 490kg £1370, 470kg £1330, Killyleagh producer Charolais 600kg £1420, 520kg £1380, 530kg £1370, 500kg £1200, Saintfield producer Limousins 520kg £1440, 460kg £1400, Newtownards producer Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1455, 500kg £1370, 510kg £1360, 500kg £1330, 480kg £1295, Comber producer Simmentals 650kg £1390, 640kg £1390, Portaferry producer Limousins 500kg £1340, 440kg £1040 and Ballygowan producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1330, 460kg £1300, 500kg £1300, 440kg £1175.
Suckled calves: Over 100 calves sold to £1385 for a 420kg Charolais bullock (323ppk).
Leading prices: Moira producer Charolais bullocks 420kg £1385, 400kg £1300, 400kg £1280, 370kg £1240, Charolais heifers 390kg £1160, 330kg £1040, Newtownards producer Limousin bullocks 430kg £1350, 430kg £1300, Comber producer Limousin bullocks 400kg £1280, 370kg £1150, 350kg £1130, 370kg £1130, 330kg £1090, Hillsborough producer Charolais bullocks 390kg £1200, 400kg £1200, 370kg £1180, 370kg £1170, 340kg £1165, Ballynahinch producer Simmental bullocks 380kg £1140, 380kg £1125, 350kg £1085, 340kg £1020, 320kg £980 and Omagh producer Limousin bulls 340kg £1130, 350kg £1130, 340kg £1100, 360kg £1100, 350kg £1090.
Dropped calves: Sold to £420 for a Limousin bull and £335 for a Limousin heifer.