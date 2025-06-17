Top price of £3130 paid for a calved heifer at Markethill Mart

An entry of 30 dairy stock at the monthly sale at Markethill on Tuesday 17th June returned a very satisfactory trade particularly for the better quality lots.

Top price of £3130 was paid for a calved heifer from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £2780, £2580 for calved heifers.

A Ballymartin producer received £2820 for a calved heifers and the same owner received £2300 and £2280 for two more calved heifers.

Calved cows sold to a top of £2760 for a calved second calver from a Richhill farmer.

The same owner received £2720 and £2380 for calved cows.

Several more calved heifers and cows sold from £1780 to £2240 per head.

The 60 cull cows sold in a steady demand with good quality beef bred cows from £290 to £339 for 690k at £2340 from an Ardglass farmer followed by £329 for 684k at £2250 from a Lisburn producer and an Aghalee received £328 for 736k at £2410.

Young bulls sold up to 3 332 for 780k at £2600. Cow/heifers sold to £358 for 540k at £1940. Underage Holstein heifers sold to a top of £349 for 710k at £2480 from a Lurgan farmer followed by £322 for 690k at £2250 from a Donacloney producer.

Aged bulls sold to £310 for 870k at £2710 followed by £300 for 920k at £2780.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £240 to £279 for 660k at £1850 from a Poyntzpass farmer. The same owner received £276 for 674k at £1860.

Second quality Friesians from £200 to £235 and the plainest types from £160 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Ardglass farmer 690k £2340 £339.00; Lisburn farmer 684k £2250 £329.00; Aghalee farmer 736k £2410 £328.00; Ardglass farmer 674k £2190 £325.00; Aghalee farmer 760k £2360 £311.00; Ardglass farmer 754k £2240 £297.00; Ardglass farmer 732k £2160 £295.00 and Crumlin farmer 820k £2390 £292.

Friesian cull cows

Poyntzpass farmer 664k £1850 £279.00; Poyntzpass farmer 674k £1860 £276.00; Poyntzpass farmer 600k £1600 £267.00; Ardglass farmer 586k £1480 £253.00; Poyntzpass farmer 678k £1660 £245.00; Mountnorris farmer 754k £1840 £244.00; Poyntzpass farmer 652k £1580 £242.00 and Moneyreagh farmer 694k £1640 £236.

Calves

The 80 dropped calves sold in a very strong demand with prices increased on the week.

Bull calves under eight weeks sold to £820 for Aberdeen Angus from a Glenanne farmer followed by £710 and £700 for two Charolais bulls from a Keady producer.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £460 to £540.

Second quality bulls from £340 to £440.

Heifer calves sold to £720 for Charolais from a Glenanne farmer the same owner received £690 for a Charolais.

All good quality heifers sold from £470 to £620 each with second quality from £350 to £450 each.

Friesian bulls sold up to £300 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £820; Charolais £710; Charolais £700; Belgian Blue £640; Charolais £590; Belgian Blue £590 and Aberdeen Angus £510.

Heifer calves

Charolais £720; Charolais £690; Charolais £620; Belgian Blue £620; Charolais £510; Belgian Blue £610; Aberdeen Angus £610; Belgian Blue £600 and Hereford £590.