Top price of £335 paid for a pen of ewe lambs at Armoy
A grand show of Lanark bred ewe lambs were offered for sale at Armoy last Tuesday night.
Top price on the night was £335 paid for a pen of super ewe lambs from the flock of well-known breeder, Karl O’Mullan.
Leading prices
Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 5, £335. Camillus Conway, Draperstown, 8, £240, 12, £200, 12, £192, 12, £152, 12, £146, 12, £142, 12, £140, 12, £140, 11, £148, 12, £140, 12, £136, 12, £132, 12, £134, 12, £132. Aine Cassley, Armoy, 8, £134. Damien McSwiggan, Gortin, 12, £225, 12, £210, 12, £170, 11, £160, 12, £138, 12, £128. Nevin McEldowney, Draperstown, 5, £134. Dessie McCollum, Loughguile, 12, £132. Ian McMullan, Glenarm, 9, £142. C McGuckian, Cookstown, 8, £136. Joe O’Kane, Plumbridge, 10, £124, 10, £122, 10, £114. Shane Delargy, Cushendall, 14, £140, 8, £140. Chas MacNamee, Cookstown, 5, £158, 10, £130. Thomas McLaughlin, Claudy, 12, £126. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, 12, £120. Frank McKendry, Cloughmills, 11, £124, 10, £120. Seamus Cullinan, Draperstown, 12, £110. Noel McNeill, Cushendun, 12, £116. JJ McAlister, Glendun, 12, £108, 12, £108. Pat McKeown, Martinstown, 12, £112.
Cast ewes
Seamus Cullinan, Draperstown, 10, £160. Joe O’Kane, Crangah, 10, £112, 10, £108, 10, £104. AJ and J Murphy, Cushendun, 10, £98.00, 10, £92.00. K and E McErlain, Armoy, 10, £128, 6, £116.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.