Top price per head of £1,490 paid for a 620kgs Hereford bullock at Armoy Mart
Top price per head in the steer section was £1,490 paid for a 620kgs Hereford bullock.
Top price in the heifer section was £1,800 for a 660kgs Fleckvieh heifer kindly donated by Mr David McKeeman from Conagher, Ballymoney, proceeds to go to Tiny Life Charity.
Leading prices
Steers
M Simpson, Mosside, Fleckvieh, 610kgs £1,450, 620kgs £1,90, 600kgs £1,440, 550kgs £1,280. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 550kgs £1,300, 550kgs £1,330, 540kgs £1,310, 500kgs £1,280. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 490kgs £1,240, 450kgs £1,100, 500kgs £1,200, 450kgs £1,000. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Holstein, 530kgs £1,120. H Nicholl, Portglenone, Friesian, 570kgs £1,200, 440kgs £1,080. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Limousin, 400kgs £1,110. Ken Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Friesian, 560kgs £1,180, 540kgs £1,130, 500kgs £1,070. WJ and A Henry, Armoy, Holstein, 410kgs £820, 450kgs £890. David Steele, Glenarm, Charolais, 260kgs £840, 390kgs £870, 370kgs £840. John Drummond, Bangor, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs £670. William Kerr, Ahoghill, Limousin, 205kgs £690.
Heifers
David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Fleckvieh, 660kgs £1,800. Sam McKinnon, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 370kgs £970, 400kgs £,1050, 300kgs £790, 400kgs £1,000, 460kgs £1,060. H Nicholl, Portglenone, Limousin, 470kgs £1,080, 490kgs £1,100. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Limousin, 320kgs £760, 380kgs £890, 280kgs £690, 320kgs £760, 330kg £820. Stephen Hunter, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue, 500kgs £1,130, 460kgs £1,020, 530kgs £1,180, 480kgs £1,120. K Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Shorthorn, 540kgs £1,210. Mary Steele, Glenarm, Charolais, 400kgs £890. SF Carson, Ballymena, Belgian Blue, 460kgs £1,080, 500kgs £1,160, 580kgs £1,200. Sam McKinnon, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 304kgs £760, 450kgs £1,040, 250kgs £590, 400kgs £880.
Fat cows
V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 730kgs £1,750. John Darragh, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs £1,040.
Cows and calves
John Murray, Ballygalley, Limousin, cow heifer calf, £1,500. Ian Townley, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus cow heifer calf, £1,440.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.