Top prices for all stock at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son)

Demand remains high for fat ewes and quality stock, with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

Fat ewes sold to £150.00, fat lambs £152.00

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality store lambs to £110, £109.5, £109, £107.5, £107, £103, £100.

Fat Lambs: 34.5kgs at £152, 27.5kgs at £130, 28kgs at £130, 26.4kgs at £128.5, 26.5kgs at £128.5, 25.3kgs at £127, 24.9kgs £125.5, 26.5kgs at £124, 22.5kgs at £120.5

Fat Ewes top prices £150, £149, £146, £140, £136, £132, £125, £120 £119, £111,£110, £104.

An excellent smaller show of quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O Kane & Son) with top prices paid for quality stock.

Fat cows to £2.20 & £2.16 per kg.

Beef Bullocks to £1,450 (£2.38 kg) Beef Heifers to £1450 (£2.38kg).

Beef Bullocks and Heifers a very strong trade. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat Cows: LIM 650kgs £2.20 LIM 640kgs £2.16 CH 580kgs £2.08, LIM 720kgs £2.05, CH 660KGS £1.81, SIM 650kgs £1.77, LIM 620kgs £1.77, SIM 690kgs £1.70 LIM 520kgs £1.67, CH 580kgs £1.65 BB 680KGS £1.59, LIM 650KGS £1.56,

Beef Bullocks: LIM 609KGS £1450, LIM 615KGS £1440, LIM 620KGS £1430, CH 519KGS £1390, CH 650KGS £1380, CH 620KGS £1290, CH 620KGS £1280, CH 529KGS £1200 LIM 590kgs £1190, LIM 570kgs £1180, CH 529kgs £1175, LIM 580KGS £1170,

Stores Bullocks: CH 444KGS £1160, CH 482KGS £1140, CH 456KGS £1100, CH 448kgs £1060, LIM 468kgs £1040, LIM 428kgs £1020, CH 402Kgs £1020, CH 404kgs £1020, LIM 401KGS £1000, LIM 376kgs £960, CH 383kgs £950, CH 342kgs £950, LIM 340kgs £930, LIM 300KG £870, LIM 245kgs £700, SIM 184KGS £600

Beef Heifers: LIM 585kgs £1450, LIM 675kgs £1430, CH 680kgs £1410, CH 685kgs £1400, LIM 665Kgs £1380, CH 570Kgs £1370, LIM 588kgs £1320, CH 515kgs £1300, SIM 550Kgs £1290, AA 570KGS £1150, CH 560KGS £1130, LIM 520KGS £1100