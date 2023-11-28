Top prices for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, heifers selling to £1560 for 680kg
Top prices on Monday with bullocks selling to £1470/580kg and heifers £1560/680kg.
Bullocks
Raymond Madill £1470/580kg, £1290/510kg, Hazel and Richard Dane £1380/550kg, £1070/540kg, £1010/470kg, £1010/460kg, £950/460kg, £820/410kg and Lionel Johnston £660/280kg, £590/180kg.
Heifers
Raymond Madill £1560/680kg, £1380/590kg, Anthony Beggan and Sean McMahon £1520/760kg, Isaac Farrell £1490, William Dunwoody £1450/580kg, £1380/590kg, £1360/540kg, £1290/540kg, £1270/530kg, £1270/510kg, £1230/520kg, £1200/520kg, William Graham £1290, Cecil Johnston £1270, William Robinson £1170/530kg, £1100/500kg, Hugh O'Neill £1130/420kg, W Johnston £1060/500kg, £990/470kg, Isaac Farrell £1050, Hugh O'Neill £940/420kg, W Johnston £940/430kg, Cecil Johnston £840/400kg, £690/370kg and W Johnston £830/420kg.