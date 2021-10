Top prices for quality cattle at Draperstwon

A firm trade of cattle at Draperstown with store bullocks selling to £1600/840kg, store heifers selling to £1480/630kg, store bulls selling to £1610/660kg, weanling males selling to £1180/470kg, weanling females selling to £1030/370kg, fat cows selling to £1449.90/810kg, fat bulls selling to £1948.80/1120kg and store bullocks selling to £1349/710kg