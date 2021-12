Top prices for stock at Draperstown (Lauri O’Kane and Son)

Continuing demand for fat ewes and quality stock, with more needed to fulfil customer orders.

Fat ewes sold to £202.00, fat lambs £132.50.

Store lambs were an excellent trade with prices for top quality store lambs to £120, £119.5, £119, £118.5, £117.5, £117, £115.

Fat Lambs: 28.5kgs at £132.5, 29.5kgs at £132, 26.6kgs at £129, 26.7kgs at £128.5, 26.9kgs at £128.5, 24.7kgs at £127, 23.9kgs £126.5, 26.5kgs at £126, 22.5kgs at £122

Fat Ewes top prices £202, £190, £175, £170, £168, £162, £140, £138 £135, £127.

There was an excellent show quality cattle on Saturday at Draperstown Livestock Market (Lauri O Kane & Son) with top prices paid for quality stock.

Fat cows to £2.30 & £2.23 per kg

Beef Bullocks to £1,580 (£2.44 kg) Beef Heifers to £1680 (£2.44kg)

Beef Bullocks and Heifers a very strong trade, weanlings also in high demand. More heavy strong cattle are required for outstanding prices to fulfil ongoing export markets.

Fat Cows: CH 570kgs £2.30 LIM 490kgs £2.23 CH 660kgs £1.88, LIM 630kgs £1.81, CH 960KGS £1.80, CH 760kgs £1.79, LIM 930kgs £1.76, LIM 630kgs £1.68 SIM 620kgs £1.67, SIM 780kgs £1.65 HER 740KGS £1.60, LIM 660KGS £1.59.

Beef Bullocks: LIM 648KGS £1580, CH 685KGS £1550, LIM 622KGS £1520, CH 718KGS £1510, LIM 650KGS £1450, CH 620KGS £1450, SIM 620KGS £1440, CH 640KGS £1440 SIM 590kgs £1370, LIM 570kgs £1330, CH 529kgs £1320, LIM 580KGS £1320, LIM 760KG £1320, LIM 536kgs £1300, CH 560Kgs £1300, CH 528KGS £1290, SIM 560KGS £1280,CH 565kgs £1270, CH 540kgs £1260, LIM 542kgs £1240, LIM 556kgs £1230, SIM 550kgs £1210, LIM 501kgs £1200, LIM 521KGS £1190

Stores Bullocks: CH 495KGS £1200, LIM 454KGS £1170, DAQ 477KGS £1150, CH 448kgs £1130, LIM 468kgs £1100, LIM 428kgs £1080, LIM 435Kgs £1050, LIM 413kgs £1010, SIM 398KGS £1000, LIM 416kgs £980, CH 400kgs £950, CH 420kgs £900, CH 375kgs £890, LIM 326KG £820.

Beef Heifers: LIM 680kgs £1680, CH 713kgs £1670, CH 680kgs £1600, CH 685kgs £1600, AA 664Kgs £1460, CH 610Kgs £1230, LIM 526kgs £1200, CH 515kgs £1190, SIM 550Kgs £1180, AA 570KGS £1150, CH 578KGS £1130, LIM 520KGS £1140