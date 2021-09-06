Top prices secured by Larkhill Rousha at Limousin female sale

Top price female Larkhill Rousha bred by B and C McAuley sold for 3,200gns to Mr McConville, Newry

A clearance rate of 62% was achieved from the females forward and sold to an average of £1,750gns per head.

With commercial buyers actively in the market, these results yet again provide more evidence of how Limousin females are fitting into the requirements of commercial enterprises.

The top price of 3,200gns went to a home bred heifer from Brian and Cahir McAuley, Co Antrim.

Collegeland Pearl exhibited by K andS Williamson sold for 2,600gns to Mr Davis, Co Longford

Larkhill Rousha was one of the first females to be sold out of sire Huntershall Nutcracker who sold for 17,00gns in Carlisle.

This April 2020 heifer was of the dam Larkhill Ladyita and is consider the most extreme ‘Millgate Fame’ daughter the Larkhill herd has bred but calves naturally every year and milks well.

Rousha will not be a resident with purchaser Martin McConville, Rathfriland, Co Newry.

The second top price of the evening, Collegeland Pearl achieved 2,600gns for Keith and Stephen Williamson, Co Tyrone.

Strabane Mills sales representative Sam Ritchie attended the female sale as sole sponsor on this event

In calf to Huntershall Overkill, Pearl is by Foxhillfarm Manhattan and out of the dam Hilltop Harmony which is a Wilodge Cerberus daughter. Home will now be Co Longford for the female with Oliver Davis of the Castlebrock Herd.

Strabane Mills Ltd was the sole sponsors of the Hilltown Female Sale. A well-established family business with 90 years’ experience of producing quality feeds.

Manufacturing a high-quality range of steam cooked and flaked cereal products including barley, maize and peas. They supply customers specialist feeds for the livestock sector. The highest priced Female breeder received a voucher for 10 bags of the specialised product feed and second highest would also receive five bags.

Sales Representative, Sam Ritchie attended the sale, for further enquiries contact Sam on 07720075566 or [email protected]

The Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club would like to thank the auctioneer at this sale Mark Stewart and Hilltown Mart for the use of their facilities.

62% clearance

Larkhill Rousha sells for 3,200gns