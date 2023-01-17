This “exceptional” farm is on the market with R. A. Noble and Co Auctioneers and Estate Agents.

Brookvale House sits on the Edergole Road, just one mile from Fintona in County Tyrone, and extends to around 70 acres in total.

The “top quality” farm benefits from significant road frontage.

It includes a four bedroom farmhouse and an extensive former dairy farmyard with approximately 107 matted cubicles.

Outbuildings- Five bay wagon roofed silo with four bay lean-to slatted cubicle house- Three bay lean-to cubicle house- Two bay slatted cubicle house- Six own door calving/isolation pens- Four bay covered shuttered silo with six bay lean-to slatted cubicle house- Two five bay (old style 13’4 bays) wagon roofed silo- Six bay wagon roofed general purpose shed- Former dairy with eight-a- side parlour farm and pit- Open slurry storage lagoon

The selling agent states: “The free draining agricultural lands, which total circa 68.4 acres, are of highly fertile capability and are held in a compact block around the farmyard and on either side of the Edergole Road.

“The lands are divided up into a range of manageable field sizes, and would be well suited to both grazing/cutting purposes.

Brookvale HouseThe farmhouse was originally constructed in the early 1900s. It comprises four bedrooms, two receptions, dining room, kitchen, utility and WC, porch area, first floor office and main bathroom. The attic has also been converted into two rooms.

In addition, the lands comprise two former residential dwellings which may be suitable for replacement dwelling sites, subject to obtaining the necessary planning approval.

You can find out more here, or contact R. A. Noble and Co on Tel. 02885 548242. Price on Application.

