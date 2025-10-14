Top quality cows selling to £3000 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 14th October included several top quality cows which sold to a top of £419 for 668k at £2800 from a Kilcoo farmer.

The same owner received £417 for 720k at £3000.

An Armagh producer received £358 for 820k Charolais at £2960.

Main demand for good quality cows from £300 to £335 per 100 kilos.

Dairy bred cows sold to £256 for 732k at £1870 from an Armagh producer followed by £251 for 638k at £1600 for an Loughgilly farmer.

Main demand for fleshed Friesians from £230 to £246 per 100 kilos.

Second quality from £200 to £220 and the poorest types from £150 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Kilcoo farmer 668k £2800 £419.00; Kilcoo farmer 720k £3000 £417.00; Armagh farmer 826k £2960 £358.00; Armagh farmer 786k £2630 £335.00; Benburb farmer 692k £2270 £328.00; Armagh farmer 808k £2620 £324.00; Silverbridge farmer 770k £2490 £323 and Armagh farmer 734k £2360 £322.

Dairy bred cows

Armagh farmer 732k £1870 £256.00; Armagh farmer 638k £1600 £251.00; Cullyhanna farmer 650k £1600 £246.00; Bessbrook farmer 644k £1580 £245.00; Armagh farmer 698k £1700 £244.00; Armagh farmer 750k £1800 £240.00; Jerrettspass farmer 698k £1670 £239.00; Gilford farmer 740k £1750 £237.00 and Whitecross farmer 700k £1630 £233.

Calves

The 130 calves continued sell in a very firm demand.

Bull calves under eight weeks sold to a top of £1110 for a Charolais from an Armagh farmer followed by £940 for Aberdeen Angus from a Mountnorris producer and £920 from the same owner.

All good quality bulls sold steadily from £660 to £880 each.

Second quality bulls from £450 to £580.

Friesian bull calves under eight weeks sold to a top of £400 with others at £390 and £340 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Several more Friesians sold from £250 to £300.

Heifer calves under eight weeks sold to a top of £810 for a Belgian Blue from a Loughbrickland farmer followed by £800 and £780 for a Belgian Blue and a Charolais from a Glenanne producer.

All good quality heifers from £550 to £730 with others from £400 to £530 each.

Bull calves

Armagh farmer Charolais £1120; Mountnorris farmer Aberdeen Angus £940; Mountnorris farmer Aberdeen Angus £920; Glenanne farmer Charolais £880; Annalong farmer Hereford £800; Aghalee farmer Simmental £780; Glenanne farmer Belgian Blue £730; Annalong farmer Hereford £720; Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue £700 and Mullabawn farmer Aberdeen Angus £670.

Friesian bull calves

Kilkeel farmer £400; Kilkeel farmer £390; Kilkeel farmer £390; Newtownhamilton farmer £340; Newtownhamilton farmer £320 and Kilkeel farmer £270.

Heifer calves

Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue £810; Glenanne farmer Belgian Blue £800; Glenanne farmer Charolais £780; Glenanne farmer Belgian Blue £750; Mountnorris farmer Aberdeen Angus £730; Poyntzpass farmer Charolais £720; Loughbrickland farmer Belgian Blue £720; Aghalee farmer Shorthorn beef £710; Glenanne farmer Aberdeen Angus £690 and Mountnorris farmer Aberdeen Angus £670.